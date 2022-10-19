NATCHITOCHES, La (KMSS/KTAL) – One of the driving forces behind Natchitoches Central’s incredible run in 2021 was quarterback BJ Young.



“We literally changed the offense up from the option to something that better suited his talents,” said head coach James Wilkerson. With Young returning for his senior season, expectations were high. During the team’s scrimmage against Loyola, the season’s outlook changed dramatically.

“He could barely pick his arm up, he couldn’t throw,” said Coach Wilkerson. “We even had one doctor say he won’t throw again this season.”



After a hard hit, Young was diagnosed with a sprained A/C joint in his throwing shoulder. Despite the doctor’s prognosis, Young wasn’t going to give up on senior season without a fight.



“I tried to push through it, and just couldn’t,” said Young. “And so I cried for a little bit on the sideline, but then my dad got on me and stuff, he’s like, be a man, you know, tough guy stuff. I just took it day by day, and now I’m here.”



Now the Chiefs star quarterback is back in the starting lineup, with a new perspective thanks to his time on the sidelines.

Natchitoches Central finished 2021 with a 7-4 record, bowing out in the first round of the LHSAA 5A Playoffs.

“He tried to help the younger kids out, so I think he found ways to keep himself up,” said Coach Wilkerson. “Because we talked about it. It’s hard, sometimes life isn’t fair.



I just had to battle through it, ya know?,” said Young. “And then I prayed about it…got good community support and it lifted me up when I was feeling down and got me through it.”



Against Captain Shreve, the rest of District 1-5A was reminded of just how dynamic Young is. The senior finished with 49 yards and one score on the ground to go along with 200 yards and two scores through the air. His performance was even sweeter, considering the Gators defeated the Chiefs, 31-20.



“He makes a lot of big plays with just him doing stuff that isn’t drawn up. It also gives other guys confidence, I think they started to believe early that they could beat Shreve,” said Coach Wilkerson. “And it just made it so much better, considering the way we lost to Captain Shreve last year.”



The performance was just as big for Young mentally. “It gave me a lot of confidence, it showed me I still had it,” said Young. “I just took everything that came to me, didn’t try to force anything, coach trusted me, my teammates trusted me, and I was just being me.”



And even though he missed a third of the season, the Chiefs aren’t taking Young’s return for granted. With a 3-4 record and three games left, there’s still plenty for Natchitoches Central to play for.

Young finished with close to 250 total yards and three total touchdowns in the Chiefs 30-17 win over Captain Shreve.

“I think all of that, him being back, him making plays, him being confident, I think it just carried over to everybody else,” said Coach Wilkerson.



“You’ve just got to make sure you keep your composure because, if you get rattled, the team gets rattled,” said Young. “You just have to remain positive.”



For BJ Young’s outstanding performance against Captain Shreve, he’s our player of the week.