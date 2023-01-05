NATCHITOCHES, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In a shocking move in Central Louisiana high school football, Jess Curtis is leaving the Many program he turned into a state power. The three-time state champion will take over 5A Natchitoches Central, the school announced on social media.

Curtis led his alma mater to 142 victories, six appearances in state championship games, and just led the Tigers to their second state title in three seasons. The Tigers’ 2023 senior class made state championship game appearances in all four seasons.

Curtis replaces James Wilkerson, who was not retained following a 3-7 record in 2021.