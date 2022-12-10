NEW ORLEANS, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Many Tigers outscored Union Parish 14-0 in the fourth quarter to win the 2022 LHSAA Non-Select Division III State Championship 35-13.

The Tigers were led offensively by Tackett Curtis, who rushed 7 times for 99 yards and 2 touchdowns to win Most Outstanding Player. The USC commit added 7 tackles to tie for the team-lead with Ty Singleton.

Jeremiah James and Trent Williams each reached the century mark on the ground, rushing for 140 and 102 yards respectfully. The Tiger running backs reached the end zone a combined three times.

The state title is Many’s third and the second for the 2022 senior class. The Tigers finish the season a perfect 14-0.