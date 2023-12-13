MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Many linebacker Tylen Singleton officially signed with LSU to continue his football career.

The 4-star recruit committed to LSU in July and hosted a celebration for his signing in December.

“The family and the connection I have with my coaches, the recruiters and with Coach Brian Kelly,” Singleton explained when asked about why he chose LSU. “Coach BK has done wonderful things for LSU since he came. I want to be out there, play and win a National Championship with him.”

The senior has led the Many Tigers to success since his freshman year in 2020. After four seasons playing in red and black, the athlete has been a state champion twice, appeared in three state title games and is the 10th best linebacker in the country according to On3.

“[Highschool] was fast,” Singleton said. “I was coming in for summer workouts and then my coach gave me a chance. I started playing my freshman year, then we made it to state in Natchitoches. The next year we went back, but we lost it. Then I went back again and won.”

Singleton was highly recruited. He received offers from several Power 5 schools, but knew LSU was the right decision.

“It’s a dream come true,” Singleton said. “This is every child’s dream that loves football. They want to play for LSU and God gave me the opportunity to play for them.”

LSU has dominated with in-state recruiting this year. They’re ranked 12th for the Class of 2024 according to 247Sports.

Singleton is part of a recruit class that is stacked with homegrown talent, such as DL Gabe Reliford from Evangel and OL Joesph Cryer from Natchitoches Central.