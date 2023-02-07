MANY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The many tigers have a new Head Coach.



Former Grant Head Coach Dillon Barrett will take over a Tiger program that has made a trip to the state title game in four consecutive seasons.



Barrett spent three seasons at the helm of his alma mater. In the three years prior to his arrival, the Cougars went 2-28. Barrett immediately turned the program around once he arrived in 2020.



The Cougars won at least four games every year and put together an 8-3 campaign in 2021. The Cougars went 4-5 a year ago.



Barrett began his college career as a quarterback at Fort Scott Community College. He then transferred to Lamar University as a tight end, making 21 catches for 254 yards. He transferred to Ole Miss as a graduate transfer, appearing in ten games.