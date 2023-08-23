MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — Head coach Mark King feels like it’s a rebuilding season for the Magnolia Panthers after graduating 26 players from last year’s 7-4 season.

The Panthers have logged winning seasons in four of the last five years.

“We have several positions where kids don’t have significant Friday night snaps,” said King. “That’s going to make a big difference, especially early in the season.”

“I feel like we bring more energy this year,” said senior Amare Roach. “I feel like the other teams, we were just more laid back but this year we have a bunch of young guys. It’s mostly just young guys so they’re hungry and we’re going to be flying around the field ready.”

Magnolia has a competition going on at the quarterback position between junior Antonio Brooks and Sophomore Walker Carter.

“We’ve got two confident quarterbacks but none of them have been under the lights on Friday nights,” said King. “That’s a worry and every coach goes through it, but they’ll be fine once they settle in.”

The Panthers open the season on Friday night when they play host to the Nashville Scrappers.