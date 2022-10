SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Loyola Prep Flyers began the 2022 district 1-2A schedule with a 30-12 win over Green Oaks on Thursday night at Jerry Burton Memorial Stadium.

With the win, the Flyers improve to 2-3 and 1-0 in district play. Green Oaks falls to 2-4 and 0-1 in district play.

The Flyers host D’Arbonne Woods next Friday. The Giants will travel to Calvary.