SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Evangel and North Desoto are tied at the top of the 4A District-1 Standings after week six. The Eagles and Griffins square off in the Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week, the winner will be in drivers’ seat for a district title.
Here is a look at all of the North Louisiana District Standings:
|LHSAA District Standings
|5A DISTRICT 1
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Captain Shreve Gators
|3-0
|5-1
|221
|166
|4W
|Airline Vikings
|1-2
|5-1
|285
|216
|1L
|Parkway Panthers
|2-1
|5-1
|211
|75
|1W
|Byrd Yellow Jackets
|2-1
|2-4
|194
|211
|2W
|Haughton Buccaneers
|1-2
|3-3
|213
|178
|1L
|Benton Tigers
|1-2
|2-4
|181
|281
|1W
|Natch. Central Chiefs
|1-2
|2-4
|178
|219
|2L
|Southwood Cowboys
|0-3
|0-6
|68
|214
|6L
|5A DISTRICT 2
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Ruston Bearcats
|1-0
|6-0
|160
|108
|6W
|West Monroe Rebels
|1-0
|5-1
|160
|91
|1W
|Ouachita Lions
|1-0
|2-4
|109
|181
|1W
|West Ouachita Chiefs
|0-1
|5-1
|180
|76
|1L
|Pineville Rebels
|0-1
|2-4
|88
|125
|1L
|ASH Trojans
|0-1
|3-3
|206
|158
|1L
|4A DISTRICT 1
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|North Desoto Griffins
|3-0
|5-1
|314
|120
|5W
|Evangel Eagles
|3-0
|4-2
|221
|107
|3W
|Northwood Falcons
|2-1
|2-4
|136
|140
|1L
|Huntington Raiders
|2-1
|4-2
|186
|184
|2W
|Woodlawn Knights
|1-2
|3-3
|160
|179
|2L
|Minden Crimson Tide
|1-2
|1-5
|125
|186
|1W
|BTW Lions
|0-3
|2-4
|94
|174
|3L
|Bossier Bearkats
|0-3
|1-5
|58
|234
|5L
|4A DISTRICT 2
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Neville Tigers
|1-0
|5-1
|214
|78
|1W
|Franklin Patriots
|1-0
|5-1
|329
|136
|1W
|Grant Cougars
|0-1
|3-3
|216
|139
|1L
|Peabody Warhorses
|0-1
|4-2
|161
|113
|1L
|Tioga Indians
|0-0
|5-1
|224
|70
|1W
|3A DISTRICT 1
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Sterlington Panthers
|3-0
|5-1
|221
|61
|5W
|Union Farmers
|2-0
|4-2
|231
|164
|3W
|Wossman Wildcats
|2-0
|5-1
|182
|49
|2W
|North Webster Knights
|1-2
|3-3
|153
|143
|2L
|Bastrop Rams
|1-2
|2-4
|88
|203
|1L
|Carroll Bulldogs
|1-3
|3-3
|86
|112
|3L
|Richwood Rams
|0-2
|3-3
|124
|122
|1W
|2A DISTRICT 1
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Calvary Cavaliers
|1-0
|6-0
|273
|88
|6W
|D’Arbonne Woods
|1-0
|5-0
|209
|55
|5W
|Loyola Flyers
|1-0
|2-3
|108
|162
|2W
|Lakeside Warriors
|0-1
|3-3
|147
|151
|2L
|Green Oaks Giants
|0-1
|1-5
|24
|163
|5L
|North Caddo Titans
|0-1
|1-5
|130
|272
|3L
|2A DISTRICT 2
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Ferriday Trojans
|3-0
|4-2
|200
|112
|4W
|Oak Grove Tigers
|2-0
|4-3
|243
|148
|3W
|Mangham Dragons
|2-1
|2-4
|169
|187
|1W
|General Trass Panthers
|1-2
|2-4
|208
|227
|1L
|Rayville Hornets
|1-2
|2-4
|180
|232
|1W
|Vidalia Vikings
|0-2
|3-3
|124
|160
|3L
|Madison Jaguars
|0-2
|3-3
|124
|163
|3L
|2A DISTRICT 3
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Many Tigers
|1-0
|3-2
|162
|164
|1W
|Red River Bulldogs
|1-0
|1-5
|140
|200
|1W
|Winnfield Tigers
|1-0
|2-4
|103
|145
|1W
|Lakeview Gators
|0-1
|3-3
|218
|198
|2L
|Jonesboro-Hodge Tigers
|0-1
|2-4
|112
|208
|2L
|Mansfield Wolverines
|0-1
|1-5
|109
|193
|1L
|Class A DISTRICT 1
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Homer Pelicans
|3-0
|5-1
|274
|90
|5W
|Haynesville Tornado
|2-0
|5-1
|241
|150
|1L
|Glenbrook Apaches
|2-1
|5-1
|203
|96
|2W
|Arcadia Hornets
|1-1
|5-1
|192
|99
|1W
|Ringgold Redskins
|1-2
|3-3
|154
|199
|2L
|Magnolia Mariners
|0-2
|0-6
|26
|312
|6L
|Plain Dealing Lions
|0-3
|0-6
|34
|312
|6L
|Class A DISTRICT 2
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Ouachita Christian Eagles
|1-0
|6-0
|224
|48
|6W
|St. Frederick Warriors
|0-1
|3-3
|169
|147
|1L
|Cedar Creek Cougars
|0-0
|2-3
|112
|68
|2W
|Lincoln Prep Panthers
|0-0
|2-4
|94
|124
|1L
|Class A DISTRICT 3
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|St. Mary’s Tigers
|1-0
|5-0
|154
|55
|5W
|Montgomery Tigers
|1-0
|3-3
|153
|208
|2W
|Logansport Tigers
|0-0
|5-1
|200
|132
|5W
|LaSalle Tigers
|0-1
|3-3
|157
|136
|3L
|Northwood (Lena) Gators
|0-1
|1-5
|114
|192
|1L