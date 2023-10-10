SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Evangel and North Desoto are tied at the top of the 4A District-1 Standings after week six. The Eagles and Griffins square off in the Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week, the winner will be in drivers’ seat for a district title.

Here is a look at all of the North Louisiana District Standings:

LHSAA District Standings
5A DISTRICT 1
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Captain Shreve Gators3-05-12211664W
Airline Vikings1-25-12852161L
Parkway Panthers2-15-1211751W
Byrd Yellow Jackets2-12-41942112W
Haughton Buccaneers1-23-32131781L
Benton Tigers1-22-41812811W
Natch. Central Chiefs1-22-41782192L
Southwood Cowboys0-30-6682146L
5A DISTRICT 2
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Ruston Bearcats1-06-01601086W
West Monroe Rebels1-05-1160911W
Ouachita Lions1-02-41091811W
West Ouachita Chiefs0-15-1180761L
Pineville Rebels0-12-4881251L
ASH Trojans0-13-32061581L
4A DISTRICT 1
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
North Desoto Griffins3-05-13141205W
Evangel Eagles3-04-22211073W
Northwood Falcons2-12-41361401L
Huntington Raiders2-14-21861842W
Woodlawn Knights1-23-31601792L
Minden Crimson Tide1-21-51251861W
BTW Lions0-32-4941743L
Bossier Bearkats0-31-5582345L
4A DISTRICT 2
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Neville Tigers1-05-1214781W
Franklin Patriots1-05-13291361W
Grant Cougars0-13-32161391L
Peabody Warhorses0-14-21611131L
Tioga Indians0-05-1224701W
3A DISTRICT 1
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Sterlington Panthers3-05-1221615W
Union Farmers2-04-22311643W
Wossman Wildcats2-05-1182492W
North Webster Knights1-23-31531432L
Bastrop Rams1-22-4882031L
Carroll Bulldogs1-33-3861123L
Richwood Rams0-23-31241221W
2A DISTRICT 1
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Calvary Cavaliers1-06-0273886W
D’Arbonne Woods1-05-0209555W
Loyola Flyers1-02-31081622W
Lakeside Warriors0-13-31471512L
Green Oaks Giants0-11-5241635L
North Caddo Titans0-11-51302723L
2A DISTRICT 2
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Ferriday Trojans3-04-22001124W
Oak Grove Tigers2-04-32431483W
Mangham Dragons2-12-41691871W
General Trass Panthers1-22-42082271L
Rayville Hornets1-22-41802321W
Vidalia Vikings0-23-31241603L
Madison Jaguars0-23-31241633L
2A DISTRICT 3
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Many Tigers1-03-21621641W
Red River Bulldogs1-01-51402001W
Winnfield Tigers1-02-41031451W
Lakeview Gators0-13-32181982L
Jonesboro-Hodge Tigers0-12-41122082L
Mansfield Wolverines0-11-51091931L
Class A DISTRICT 1
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Homer Pelicans3-05-1274905W
Haynesville Tornado2-05-12411501L
Glenbrook Apaches2-15-1203962W
Arcadia Hornets1-15-1192991W
Ringgold Redskins1-23-31541992L
Magnolia Mariners0-20-6263126L
Plain Dealing Lions0-30-6343126L
Class A DISTRICT 2
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Ouachita Christian Eagles1-06-0224486W
St. Frederick Warriors0-13-31691471L
Cedar Creek Cougars0-02-3112682W
Lincoln Prep Panthers0-02-4941241L
Class A DISTRICT 3
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
St. Mary’s Tigers1-05-0154555W
Montgomery Tigers1-03-31532082W
Logansport Tigers0-05-12001325W
LaSalle Tigers0-13-31571363L
Northwood (Lena) Gators0-11-51141921L