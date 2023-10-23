SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Calvary Cavaliers and Ruston Bearcats are the only remaining unbeaten teams in North Louisiana. Calvary dispensed of D’Arbonne Woods rather easily in the Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week last Friday night.

Here is a look at all of the North Louisiana District Standings:

LHSAA District Standings
5A DISTRICT 1
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Captain Shreve Gators5-07-12951966W
Airline Vikings4-17-13832652W
Parkway Panthers4-17-12591043W
Benton Tigers3-24-42923303W
Byrd Yellow Jackets2-32-62252742L
Natch. Central Chiefs1-42-62282784L
Haughton Buccaneers1-43-52752963L
Southwood Cowboys0-50-8823058L
5A DISTRICT 2
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Ruston Bearcats3-08-02561208W
West Monroe Rebels3-07-12331313W
ASH Trojans2-15-32921822W
Ouachita Lions1-22-61402472L
Pineville Rebels0-32-61082243L
West Ouachita Chiefs0-35-32051663L
4A DISTRICT 1
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
North Desoto Griffins5-07-14021727W
Evangel Eagles4-15-33051451W
Northwood Falcons4-14-42131642W
Huntington Raiders3-25-32542341L
Woodlawn Knights2-34-42062441W
Minden Crimson Tide1-41-71412842L
BTW Lions1-43-51522371L
Bossier Bearkats0-51-71073307L
4A DISTRICT 2
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Neville Tigers3-07-1299973W
Tioga Indians1-16-22571301L
Franklin Patriots1-16-22681561W
Peabody Warhorses1-16-22461502W
Grant Cougars0-33-52382253L
3A DISTRICT 1
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Sterlington Panthers5-07-1272717W
Wossman Wildcats4-07-1241494W
Union Farmers3-15-32742041W
North Webster Knights2-34-41741841L
Bastrop Rams1-32-61242753L
Carroll Bulldogs1-43-5991465L
Richwood Rams0-43-51401832L
2A DISTRICT 1
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Calvary Cavaliers3-08-0366948W
D’Arbonne Woods2-16-12441041L
Loyola Flyers2-13-41741971W
Green Oaks Giants1-22-6622391W
North Caddo Titans1-22-61903281L
Lakeside Warriors0-33-51712454L
2A DISTRICT 2
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Oak Grove Tigers4-06-23271605W
Mangham Dragons4-14-42622233W
Ferriday Trojans3-24-42482042L
General Trass Panthers2-24-42932772W
Rayville Hornets2-24-42682463W
Vidalia Vikings0-43-51522395L
Madison Jaguars0-43-51242485L
2A DISTRICT 3
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Many Tigers3-05-22491703W
Red River Bulldogs3-03-52342203W
Mansfield Wolverines2-13-52092292W
Winnfield Tigers1-22-61092202L
Jonesboro-Hodge Tigers0-32-61362854L
Lakeview Gators0-33-52503274L
Class A DISTRICT 1
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Homer Pelicans4-06-23221331W
Haynesville Tornado4-08-13381622W
Glenbrook Apaches4-17-13341224W
Arcadia Hornets1-35-32161982L
Magnolia Mariners1-31-7903741L
Ringgold Redskins1-33-51663004L
Plain Dealing Lions0-50-8744468L
Class A DISTRICT 2
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Ouachita Christian Eagles2-07-1273791W
St. Frederick Warriors1-15-32501442W
Cedar Creek Cougars0-13-41601031L
Lincoln Prep Panthers0-12-5941652L
Class A DISTRICT 3
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
St. Mary’s Tigers2-06-1224951W
Logansport Tigers2-07-13201387W
Montgomery Tigers2-14-41722691L
Northwood (Lena) Gators0-21-71143043L
LaSalle Tigers0-33-51752155L