SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Calvary Cavaliers and Ruston Bearcats are the only remaining unbeaten teams in North Louisiana. Calvary dispensed of D’Arbonne Woods rather easily in the Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week last Friday night.
Here is a look at all of the North Louisiana District Standings:
|LHSAA District Standings
|5A DISTRICT 1
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Captain Shreve Gators
|5-0
|7-1
|295
|196
|6W
|Airline Vikings
|4-1
|7-1
|383
|265
|2W
|Parkway Panthers
|4-1
|7-1
|259
|104
|3W
|Benton Tigers
|3-2
|4-4
|292
|330
|3W
|Byrd Yellow Jackets
|2-3
|2-6
|225
|274
|2L
|Natch. Central Chiefs
|1-4
|2-6
|228
|278
|4L
|Haughton Buccaneers
|1-4
|3-5
|275
|296
|3L
|Southwood Cowboys
|0-5
|0-8
|82
|305
|8L
|5A DISTRICT 2
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Ruston Bearcats
|3-0
|8-0
|256
|120
|8W
|West Monroe Rebels
|3-0
|7-1
|233
|131
|3W
|ASH Trojans
|2-1
|5-3
|292
|182
|2W
|Ouachita Lions
|1-2
|2-6
|140
|247
|2L
|Pineville Rebels
|0-3
|2-6
|108
|224
|3L
|West Ouachita Chiefs
|0-3
|5-3
|205
|166
|3L
|4A DISTRICT 1
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|North Desoto Griffins
|5-0
|7-1
|402
|172
|7W
|Evangel Eagles
|4-1
|5-3
|305
|145
|1W
|Northwood Falcons
|4-1
|4-4
|213
|164
|2W
|Huntington Raiders
|3-2
|5-3
|254
|234
|1L
|Woodlawn Knights
|2-3
|4-4
|206
|244
|1W
|Minden Crimson Tide
|1-4
|1-7
|141
|284
|2L
|BTW Lions
|1-4
|3-5
|152
|237
|1L
|Bossier Bearkats
|0-5
|1-7
|107
|330
|7L
|4A DISTRICT 2
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Neville Tigers
|3-0
|7-1
|299
|97
|3W
|Tioga Indians
|1-1
|6-2
|257
|130
|1L
|Franklin Patriots
|1-1
|6-2
|268
|156
|1W
|Peabody Warhorses
|1-1
|6-2
|246
|150
|2W
|Grant Cougars
|0-3
|3-5
|238
|225
|3L
|3A DISTRICT 1
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Sterlington Panthers
|5-0
|7-1
|272
|71
|7W
|Wossman Wildcats
|4-0
|7-1
|241
|49
|4W
|Union Farmers
|3-1
|5-3
|274
|204
|1W
|North Webster Knights
|2-3
|4-4
|174
|184
|1L
|Bastrop Rams
|1-3
|2-6
|124
|275
|3L
|Carroll Bulldogs
|1-4
|3-5
|99
|146
|5L
|Richwood Rams
|0-4
|3-5
|140
|183
|2L
|2A DISTRICT 1
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Calvary Cavaliers
|3-0
|8-0
|366
|94
|8W
|D’Arbonne Woods
|2-1
|6-1
|244
|104
|1L
|Loyola Flyers
|2-1
|3-4
|174
|197
|1W
|Green Oaks Giants
|1-2
|2-6
|62
|239
|1W
|North Caddo Titans
|1-2
|2-6
|190
|328
|1L
|Lakeside Warriors
|0-3
|3-5
|171
|245
|4L
|2A DISTRICT 2
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Oak Grove Tigers
|4-0
|6-2
|327
|160
|5W
|Mangham Dragons
|4-1
|4-4
|262
|223
|3W
|Ferriday Trojans
|3-2
|4-4
|248
|204
|2L
|General Trass Panthers
|2-2
|4-4
|293
|277
|2W
|Rayville Hornets
|2-2
|4-4
|268
|246
|3W
|Vidalia Vikings
|0-4
|3-5
|152
|239
|5L
|Madison Jaguars
|0-4
|3-5
|124
|248
|5L
|2A DISTRICT 3
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Many Tigers
|3-0
|5-2
|249
|170
|3W
|Red River Bulldogs
|3-0
|3-5
|234
|220
|3W
|Mansfield Wolverines
|2-1
|3-5
|209
|229
|2W
|Winnfield Tigers
|1-2
|2-6
|109
|220
|2L
|Jonesboro-Hodge Tigers
|0-3
|2-6
|136
|285
|4L
|Lakeview Gators
|0-3
|3-5
|250
|327
|4L
|Class A DISTRICT 1
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Homer Pelicans
|4-0
|6-2
|322
|133
|1W
|Haynesville Tornado
|4-0
|8-1
|338
|162
|2W
|Glenbrook Apaches
|4-1
|7-1
|334
|122
|4W
|Arcadia Hornets
|1-3
|5-3
|216
|198
|2L
|Magnolia Mariners
|1-3
|1-7
|90
|374
|1L
|Ringgold Redskins
|1-3
|3-5
|166
|300
|4L
|Plain Dealing Lions
|0-5
|0-8
|74
|446
|8L
|Class A DISTRICT 2
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Ouachita Christian Eagles
|2-0
|7-1
|273
|79
|1W
|St. Frederick Warriors
|1-1
|5-3
|250
|144
|2W
|Cedar Creek Cougars
|0-1
|3-4
|160
|103
|1L
|Lincoln Prep Panthers
|0-1
|2-5
|94
|165
|2L
|Class A DISTRICT 3
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|St. Mary’s Tigers
|2-0
|6-1
|224
|95
|1W
|Logansport Tigers
|2-0
|7-1
|320
|138
|7W
|Montgomery Tigers
|2-1
|4-4
|172
|269
|1L
|Northwood (Lena) Gators
|0-2
|1-7
|114
|304
|3L
|LaSalle Tigers
|0-3
|3-5
|175
|215
|5L