SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Calvary and D’Arbonne Woods are tied at the top of the 2A District-1 Standings after week seven. The Cavaliers and Timberwolves square off in the Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week, the winner will be in drivers’ seat for a district title.
Here is a look at all of the North Louisiana District Standings:
|LHSAA District Standings
|5A DISTRICT 1
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Captain Shreve Gators
|4-0
|6-1
|253
|190
|5W
|Airline Vikings
|3-1
|6-1
|341
|237
|1W
|Parkway Panthers
|3-1
|6-1
|232
|78
|2W
|Byrd Yellow Jackets
|2-2
|2-5
|197
|232
|1L
|Benton Tigers
|2-2
|3-4
|230
|289
|2W
|Natch. Central Chiefs
|1-3
|2-5
|202
|251
|3L
|Haughton Buccaneers
|1-3
|3-4
|234
|234
|2L
|Southwood Cowboys
|0-4
|0-7
|76
|263
|7L
|5A DISTRICT 2
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Ruston Bearcats
|2-0
|7-0
|208
|114
|7W
|West Monroe Rebels
|2-0
|6-1
|202
|110
|2W
|Ouachita Lions
|1-1
|2-5
|119
|216
|1L
|ASH Trojans
|1-1
|4-3
|241
|168
|1W
|Pineville Rebels
|0-2
|2-5
|94
|173
|2L
|West Ouachita Chiefs
|0-2
|5-2
|199
|118
|2L
|4A DISTRICT 1
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|North Desoto Griffins
|4-0
|6-1
|352
|148
|6W
|Evangel Eagles
|3-1
|4-3
|249
|145
|1L
|Northwood Falcons
|3-1
|3-4
|178
|158
|1W
|Huntington Raiders
|3-1
|5-2
|230
|184
|3W
|Woodlawn Knights
|1-3
|3-4
|160
|223
|3L
|Minden Crimson Tide
|1-3
|1-6
|141
|228
|1L
|BTW Lions
|1-3
|3-4
|144
|202
|1W
|Bossier Bearkats
|0-4
|1-6
|86
|284
|6L
|4A DISTRICT 2
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Neville Tigers
|2-0
|6-1
|255
|84
|2W
|Tioga Indians
|1-0
|6-1
|244
|86
|2W
|Franklin Patriots
|1-1
|5-2
|255
|156
|1L
|Peabody Warhorses
|0-1
|5-2
|201
|134
|1W
|Grant Cougars
|0-2
|3-4
|222
|180
|2L
|3A DISTRICT 1
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Sterlington Panthers
|4-0
|6-1
|244
|71
|6W
|Wossman Wildcats
|3-0
|6-1
|210
|49
|3W
|Union Farmers
|2-1
|4-3
|241
|188
|1L
|North Webster Knights
|2-2
|4-3
|174
|156
|1W
|Bastrop Rams
|1-2
|2-5
|124
|244
|2L
|Carroll Bulldogs
|1-4
|3-4
|99
|133
|4L
|Richwood Rams
|0-3
|3-4
|124
|150
|1L
|2A DISTRICT 1
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Calvary Cavaliers
|2-0
|7-0
|331
|94
|7W
|D’Arbonne Woods
|2-0
|6-0
|244
|69
|6W
|Loyola Flyers
|1-1
|2-4
|122
|197
|1L
|North Caddo Titans
|1-1
|2-5
|172
|296
|1W
|Lakeside Warriors
|0-2
|3-4
|171
|193
|3L
|Green Oaks Giants
|0-2
|1-6
|30
|221
|6L
|2A DISTRICT 2
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Oak Grove Tigers
|3-0
|5-2
|285
|160
|4W
|Ferriday Trojans
|3-1
|4-3
|212
|154
|1L
|Mangham Dragons
|3-1
|3-4
|212
|187
|2W
|Rayville Hornets
|2-2
|3-4
|216
|246
|2W
|General Trass Panthers
|1-2
|3-4
|250
|163
|1W
|Vidalia Vikings
|0-3
|3-4
|138
|196
|4L
|Madison Jaguars
|0-3
|3-4
|124
|206
|4L
|2A DISTRICT 3
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Many Tigers
|2-0
|4-2
|211
|164
|2W
|Red River Bulldogs
|2-0
|2-5
|208
|214
|2W
|Mansfield Wolverines
|1-1
|2-5
|148
|211
|1W
|Winnfield Tigers
|1-1
|2-5
|103
|194
|1L
|Lakeview Gators
|0-2
|3-4
|232
|266
|3L
|Jonesboro-Hodge Tigers
|0-2
|2-5
|130
|247
|3L
|Class A DISTRICT 1
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Homer Pelicans
|3-0
|5-2
|288
|121
|1L
|Haynesville Tornado
|3-0
|6-1
|296
|162
|1W
|Glenbrook Apaches
|3-1
|6-1
|264
|102
|3W
|Arcadia Hornets
|1-2
|5-2
|204
|154
|1L
|Magnolia Mariners
|1-2
|1-6
|90
|332
|1W
|Ringgold Redskins
|1-3
|3-4
|160
|260
|3L
|Plain Dealing Lions
|0-4
|0-7
|54
|376
|7L
|Class A DISTRICT 2
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Ouachita Christian Eagles
|1-0
|6-1
|238
|79
|1L
|St. Frederick Warriors
|1-1
|4-3
|210
|141
|1W
|Cedar Creek Cougars
|0-0
|3-3
|160
|68
|3W
|Lincoln Prep Panthers
|0-1
|2-5
|94
|165
|2L
|Class A DISTRICT 3
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Points
|Op. Points
|Streak
|Montgomery Tigers
|2-0
|4-3
|172
|220
|3W
|Logansport Tigers
|1-0
|6-1
|260
|132
|6W
|St. Mary’s Tigers
|1-0
|5-1
|175
|95
|1L
|LaSalle Tigers
|0-2
|3-4
|169
|155
|4L
|Northwood (Lena) Gators
|0-2
|1-6
|114
|252
|2L