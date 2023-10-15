SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Calvary and D’Arbonne Woods are tied at the top of the 2A District-1 Standings after week seven. The Cavaliers and Timberwolves square off in the Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week, the winner will be in drivers’ seat for a district title.

Here is a look at all of the North Louisiana District Standings:

LHSAA District Standings
5A DISTRICT 1
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Captain Shreve Gators4-06-12531905W
Airline Vikings3-16-13412371W
Parkway Panthers3-16-1232782W
Byrd Yellow Jackets2-22-51972321L
Benton Tigers2-23-42302892W
Natch. Central Chiefs1-32-52022513L
Haughton Buccaneers1-33-42342342L
Southwood Cowboys0-40-7762637L
5A DISTRICT 2
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Ruston Bearcats2-07-02081147W
West Monroe Rebels2-06-12021102W
Ouachita Lions1-12-51192161L
ASH Trojans1-14-32411681W
Pineville Rebels0-22-5941732L
West Ouachita Chiefs0-25-21991182L
4A DISTRICT 1
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
North Desoto Griffins4-06-13521486W
Evangel Eagles3-14-32491451L
Northwood Falcons3-13-41781581W
Huntington Raiders3-15-22301843W
Woodlawn Knights1-33-41602233L
Minden Crimson Tide1-31-61412281L
BTW Lions1-33-41442021W
Bossier Bearkats0-41-6862846L
4A DISTRICT 2
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Neville Tigers2-06-1255842W
Tioga Indians1-06-1244862W
Franklin Patriots1-15-22551561L
Peabody Warhorses0-15-22011341W
Grant Cougars0-23-42221802L
3A DISTRICT 1
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Sterlington Panthers4-06-1244716W
Wossman Wildcats3-06-1210493W
Union Farmers2-14-32411881L
North Webster Knights2-24-31741561W
Bastrop Rams1-22-51242442L
Carroll Bulldogs1-43-4991334L
Richwood Rams0-33-41241501L
2A DISTRICT 1
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Calvary Cavaliers2-07-0331947W
D’Arbonne Woods2-06-0244696W
Loyola Flyers1-12-41221971L
North Caddo Titans1-12-51722961W
Lakeside Warriors0-23-41711933L
Green Oaks Giants0-21-6302216L
2A DISTRICT 2
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Oak Grove Tigers3-05-22851604W
Ferriday Trojans3-14-32121541L
Mangham Dragons3-13-42121872W
Rayville Hornets2-23-42162462W
General Trass Panthers1-23-42501631W
Vidalia Vikings0-33-41381964L
Madison Jaguars0-33-41242064L
2A DISTRICT 3
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Many Tigers2-04-22111642W
Red River Bulldogs2-02-52082142W
Mansfield Wolverines1-12-51482111W
Winnfield Tigers1-12-51031941L
Lakeview Gators0-23-42322663L
Jonesboro-Hodge Tigers0-22-51302473L
Class A DISTRICT 1
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Homer Pelicans3-05-22881211L
Haynesville Tornado3-06-12961621W
Glenbrook Apaches3-16-12641023W
Arcadia Hornets1-25-22041541L
Magnolia Mariners1-21-6903321W
Ringgold Redskins1-33-41602603L
Plain Dealing Lions0-40-7543767L
Class A DISTRICT 2
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Ouachita Christian Eagles1-06-1238791L
St. Frederick Warriors1-14-32101411W
Cedar Creek Cougars0-03-3160683W
Lincoln Prep Panthers0-12-5941652L
Class A DISTRICT 3
TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordPointsOp. PointsStreak
Montgomery Tigers2-04-31722203W
Logansport Tigers1-06-12601326W
St. Mary’s Tigers1-05-1175951L
LaSalle Tigers0-23-41691554L
Northwood (Lena) Gators0-21-61142522L