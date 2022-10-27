SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Below we’ll take a look at the six Louisiana districts in the ArkLaTex and see who can clinch a district championship entering week nine and what teams could be eliminated from the title chase.
DISTRICT 1-5A
Airline: Clinch a share of the district championship with a win over Parkway. Clinch outright district title with a win and a Benton loss to Captain Shreve.
Parkway: Ties Airline for first place with a win over the Vikings. Eliminated from district title race with a loss to the Vikings.
Benton: Ties for first place with a win over Captain Shreve and a Parkway win over Airline. Eliminated from district championship race with a loss to the Gators.
DISTRICT 1-4A
North Desoto: Clinch share of district title with win over Bossier. Clinch outright district championship with Northwood loss to Woodlawn and Huntington loss to Evangel.
Northwood: Tie North Desoto for first place with win over Woodlawn and North Desoto loss to Bossier. Eliminated from title race with loss to Woodlawn.
Huntington: Tie North Desoto for first place with win over Evangel and North Desoto loss to Bossier. Eliminated from title race with loss to Evangel.
Evangel: Need win over Huntington and North Desoto loss to Bossier to stay alive in district race. Eliminated with a loss or a North Desoto win.
DISTRICT 1-2A
Calvary: Clinch a share of district title with win over Lakeside and Loyola loss to North Caddo. Set up winner-take-all district championship with Loyola next week with win over Lakeside and Loyola win over North Caddo.
Loyola: Clinch a share of district title with win over North Caddo and Calvary loss to Lakeside. Set up winner-take-all district championship with Calvary next week with win over Titans and Calvary win against Lakeside.
North Caddo: Stay alive for district championship with win over Loyola. Eliminated with loss.
DISTRICT 3-2A
Many: Clinch a share of district title with win over Red River.
Winnfield: Stay alive for share of district title with win over Mansfield. Eliminated with loss and Many win over Red River.
Red River: Move into tie for first place in district with win over Many. Eliminated with loss to Tigers.
Mansfield: Stay alive for share of district title with win over Winnfield. Eliminated with loss and Many win over Red River.
DISTRICT 1-1A
Glenbrook: Clinch outright district championship with win over Homer.
Homer: Clinch share of district championship with win over Glenbrook.
Haynesville: Stay alive for share of district championship with win over Ringgold and Glenbrook loss to Homer.
DISTRICT 3-1A
St. Mary’s: Clinch share of district championship with win over Logansport.
Logansport: Clinch share of district championship with win over St. Mary’s.
Northwood-Lena: Stay alive for share of district championship with win over LaSalle. Eliminated with loss.
