SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Below we’ll take a look at the six Louisiana districts in the ArkLaTex and see who can clinch a district championship entering week nine and what teams could be eliminated from the title chase.

DISTRICT 1-5A

Airline: Clinch a share of the district championship with a win over Parkway. Clinch outright district title with a win and a Benton loss to Captain Shreve.

Parkway: Ties Airline for first place with a win over the Vikings. Eliminated from district title race with a loss to the Vikings.

Benton: Ties for first place with a win over Captain Shreve and a Parkway win over Airline. Eliminated from district championship race with a loss to the Gators.

DISTRICT 1-4A

North Desoto: Clinch share of district title with win over Bossier. Clinch outright district championship with Northwood loss to Woodlawn and Huntington loss to Evangel.

Northwood: Tie North Desoto for first place with win over Woodlawn and North Desoto loss to Bossier. Eliminated from title race with loss to Woodlawn.

Huntington: Tie North Desoto for first place with win over Evangel and North Desoto loss to Bossier. Eliminated from title race with loss to Evangel.

Evangel: Need win over Huntington and North Desoto loss to Bossier to stay alive in district race. Eliminated with a loss or a North Desoto win.

DISTRICT 1-2A

Calvary: Clinch a share of district title with win over Lakeside and Loyola loss to North Caddo. Set up winner-take-all district championship with Loyola next week with win over Lakeside and Loyola win over North Caddo.

Loyola: Clinch a share of district title with win over North Caddo and Calvary loss to Lakeside. Set up winner-take-all district championship with Calvary next week with win over Titans and Calvary win against Lakeside.

North Caddo: Stay alive for district championship with win over Loyola. Eliminated with loss.

DISTRICT 3-2A

Many: Clinch a share of district title with win over Red River.

Winnfield: Stay alive for share of district title with win over Mansfield. Eliminated with loss and Many win over Red River.

Red River: Move into tie for first place in district with win over Many. Eliminated with loss to Tigers.

Mansfield: Stay alive for share of district title with win over Winnfield. Eliminated with loss and Many win over Red River.

DISTRICT 1-1A

Glenbrook: Clinch outright district championship with win over Homer.

Homer: Clinch share of district championship with win over Glenbrook.

Haynesville: Stay alive for share of district championship with win over Ringgold and Glenbrook loss to Homer.

DISTRICT 3-1A

St. Mary’s: Clinch share of district championship with win over Logansport.

Logansport: Clinch share of district championship with win over St. Mary’s.

Northwood-Lena: Stay alive for share of district championship with win over LaSalle. Eliminated with loss.

