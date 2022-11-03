SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Below we’ll take a look at the district championship scenarios in week ten of the Louisiana high school football season. In week nine we began to crown our first district champions. This week we’ll crown outright district winners.

DISTRICT 1-5A

Airline: Capture outright district title with win over Southwood.

Benton: Share district championship with Airline with win over Parkway and Airline loss to Southwood.

DISTRICT 1-4A

North Desoto: Capture outright district title with win over Northwood.

Northwood: Share district title with North Desoto with win over the Griffins.

DISTRICT 1-2A

Calvary: Capture outright district title with win over Loyola.

Loyola: Capture outright district title with win over Calvary.

DISTRICT 3-2A

Many: Capture outright district title with win over Lakeview.

Winnfield: Share district title with Many with win over Jonesboro-Hodge and Many loss to Lakeview.

DISTRICT 1-1A

Glenbrook: Already clinched outright district championship.

DISTRICT 3-1A

St. Mary’s: Clinch outright district title with win over Northwood-Lena.

Logansport: Share district championship with St. Mary’s with win over Montgomery and St. Mary’s loss to Northwood-Lena.

