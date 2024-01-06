BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Captain Shreve continues to prove dominance in the Shreveport-Bossier area, picking up another win Friday night over Airline.

EJ McDonald lead the Gators with 21 points of the 46-24 win over the Vikings.

Parkway sweeps Byrd with a girls’ and boys’ win over the Yellow Jackets.

Forward Dakota Howard leads her team with 18 points, Chloe Larry with 15 in a 62-3 win over Byrd.

Boys’ hoops pulled out a win to defend their home court winning 76-61 Friday night.

Parkway gets back on the court Tuesday, Jan. 9 when they host the Airline Vikings.