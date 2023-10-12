SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Evangel and North Desoto are both looking to remain undefeated in district play as they go head-to-head this week.

The Eagles and Griffins are the only 3-0 teams in District 1-4A. They’re ready to bring their A-game to the field in hopes of walking away in the driver’s seat of their district standings.

North Desoto head coach Dennis Dunn knew his players needed a mindset shift after starting their season with a tough 53-42 loss to Airline. Dunn told his players to start focusing on progressions instead of outcomes.

“If we’re focused [on the next rep] the outcome will take care of itself,” said Dun. “The whole process takes care of the outcome. The goal is to be there, but if we don’t focus on the little everyday things and understanding that everything we do matters on and off the field then you can’t accomplish the goals that you have. There is a dream but winning is all about taking the next step.”

Since then, the Griffins have won every game and held their last four opponents to less than 20 points. This progress could be the key for North Desoto to have a spot in the Dome for the LHSAA State Championship.

The Evangel defense has held opponents to 17.8 points on average so far this season. They have to prepare for the explosiveness of North Desoto that’s averaging 52.3 points per game.

“We’re going to prepare for them like we prepare for everyone else,” said defensive end Gabriel Reliford. “Obviously they’re a great offense, but we are a great defense. It’s going to be a good game. We’re so aggressive. Anywhere the ball goes we’re going to chase it from the defensive tackle to the cornerback and to the safety we’ll all get after it.”

North Desoto (5-1, 3-0) and Evangel (4-2, 3-0) will face off Friday, October 13 at 7:00 p.m.