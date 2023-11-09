SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – The early signing period started today for all athletes outside of football.

The chart below lists student-athletes in northwest Louisiana who made commitments on early signing day.

Louisiana

NameSchoolCollegeSport
Bryson PierceBentonLA Tech Baseball
Hudson BrignacBentonNSUBaseball
Sadie HambyBentonCentral ArkansasTrack & Field
Ava DefeeBentonLSUESoftball
Blayne McFerrenNorth DesotoULMBaseball
Laney JohnsonNorth DesotoLA TechSoftball
Ciara OrgeronNorth DesotoLSUESoftball
Mia NorwoodNorth DesotoULSoftball
Landon FontenotCalvary BaptistLA TechBaseball
Ramsey WalkerCalvary BaptistArkansasSoftball
Baylee BlackburnCalvary BaptistCentral Christian
College of Kansas		Softball
Sicily FontaineAirlineUNC-PembrokeVolleyball
Elena HengAirlineLA TechSoftball