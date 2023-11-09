SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – The early signing period started today for all athletes outside of football.
The chart below lists student-athletes in northwest Louisiana who made commitments on early signing day.
Louisiana
|Name
|School
|College
|Sport
|Bryson Pierce
|Benton
|LA Tech
|Baseball
|Hudson Brignac
|Benton
|NSU
|Baseball
|Sadie Hamby
|Benton
|Central Arkansas
|Track & Field
|Ava Defee
|Benton
|LSUE
|Softball
|Blayne McFerren
|North Desoto
|ULM
|Baseball
|Laney Johnson
|North Desoto
|LA Tech
|Softball
|Ciara Orgeron
|North Desoto
|LSUE
|Softball
|Mia Norwood
|North Desoto
|UL
|Softball
|Landon Fontenot
|Calvary Baptist
|LA Tech
|Baseball
|Ramsey Walker
|Calvary Baptist
|Arkansas
|Softball
|Baylee Blackburn
|Calvary Baptist
|Central Christian
College of Kansas
|Softball
|Sicily Fontaine
|Airline
|UNC-Pembroke
|Volleyball
|Elena Heng
|Airline
|LA Tech
|Softball