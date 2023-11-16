SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The No. 2 Captain Shreve Gators are preparing for their first LHSAA Select Division I playoff game of the season against No. 18 Archbishop Rummel.

The Gators are coming out of a bye week during the first round of the playoffs. The Raiders advanced to round two after defeating Northwood last week.

“You know everybody that is familiar with Louisiana football knows about Rummel,” explained Captain Shreve head coach Adam Kirby. “Coach Nick Monica does a great job over there and they’re very sound defensively.”

The Raiders offense is averaging 25 points a game. One of Rummel’s key playmakers that Captain Shreve will need to prepare for is running back Jaiden Martin.

“I think he’s the best high school running back I’ve seen since Trey Holly at Union Parish,” explained Coach Kirby. “He’s phenomenal and can flip the game upside down with one play. We’ve got to contain him.”

The Gators are offensively averaging 42 points per game and defensively holding opponents to 26 points per game.

“Offensively we’ve got to be able to handle a lot of the different looks Coach Monica and that staff is going to give us,” explained Coach Kirby. “It’s going to be a challenge for sure.”

Captain Shreve (9-1, 7-0) will play host to Rummel (5-6, 2-4) on Friday, November 17 at 7 p.m.