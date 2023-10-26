NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Logansport Tigers clinched at least a share of the Class A District 3 title with a 20-3 win over St. Mary’s Thursday night at Turpin Stadium.

St. Mary’s took a 3-0 lead on a Payne Williams 41 yard field goal in the 2nd quarter.

Just before the half Logansport took the lead for good when Garrett Barron connected with Jordan Meshell in the corner of the end zone for a nine yard touchdown pass. The Tigers converted the two point conversion and led 8-3 at halftime.

Logansport (8-1, 3-0) wrap up the regular season next Friday night when they host Montgomery.

St. Mary’s (6-2, 2-1) travels to Northwood (Lena) next weekend.