WAXAHACHIE, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – Ahead of Liberty-Eylau’s first state tournament appearance in 16 years, KTAL Sports Director Tim Owens caught up with the Leopard squad that just keeps shocking the Texas baseball world.

Led by 2006 state champion Zach Fowler, the Leopards will face Randall at 1:00 on Wednesday for a spot in the Class 4A State Championship Game.