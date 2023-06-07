AUSTIN, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – A six-run first inning gave Liberty-Eylau all the run support they needed on Wednesday against Canyon Randall, punching their ticket to the Class 4A State Championship Game with a 15-5 win.

The Raiders were able to pull within two runs in the bottom of the fifth, making the score 7-5 as the game headed to the sixth. LE would score 8 runs over the final two innings to lock up the win.

The 17-seed Leopards magical run will culminate in the state title tomorrow at 6:30. Liberty-Eylau will face the winner of #1 Sinton and #5 China Spring for the 4A Championship.