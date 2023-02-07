SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Round two of the LHSAA soccer playoffs is underway. Updates will be provided as the round continues through Thursday. Area teams are in bold. Full brackets can be found by clicking on each individual classification.
BOYS DIVISION I
Catholic-Baton Rouge v. Captain Shreve: Feb. 9
BOYS DIVISION II
Caddo Magnet v. Neville: Feb. 9
Archbishop Rummel 9, Parkway 0
BOYS DIVISION III
Tara v. Bossier: Feb. 9
BOYS DIVISION IV
St. Charles 5, Loyola Prep 0
Episcopal of Acadiana 4, Evangel 0
GIRLS DIVISION I
St. Amant 4, C.E. Byrd 3
Captain Shreve v. West Monroe: Feb. 9
GIRLS DIVISION II
St. Thomas More 9, North Desoto 0
Parkway v. David Thibodaux: Feb. 9
Caddo Magnet 8, West Ouachita 0
GIRLS DIVISION III
No area schools remaining.
GIRLS DIVISION IV
Loyola Prep v. Dunham
The 2023 LHSAA Soccer State Championships will be held in Hammond, Louisiana from February 22nd-25th.