SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Round two of the LHSAA soccer playoffs is underway. Updates will be provided as the round continues through Thursday. Area teams are in bold. Full brackets can be found by clicking on each individual classification.

BOYS DIVISION I

Catholic-Baton Rouge v. Captain Shreve: Feb. 9

BOYS DIVISION II

Caddo Magnet v. Neville: Feb. 9
Archbishop Rummel 9, Parkway 0

BOYS DIVISION III

Tara v. Bossier: Feb. 9

BOYS DIVISION IV

St. Charles 5, Loyola Prep 0
Episcopal of Acadiana 4, Evangel 0

GIRLS DIVISION I

St. Amant 4, C.E. Byrd 3
Captain Shreve v. West Monroe: Feb. 9

GIRLS DIVISION II

St. Thomas More 9, North Desoto 0
Parkway v. David Thibodaux: Feb. 9
Caddo Magnet 8, West Ouachita 0

GIRLS DIVISION III

No area schools remaining.

GIRLS DIVISION IV

Loyola Prep v. Dunham

The 2023 LHSAA Soccer State Championships will be held in Hammond, Louisiana from February 22nd-25th.