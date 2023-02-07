SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Round two of the LHSAA soccer playoffs is underway. Updates will be provided as the round continues through Thursday. Area teams are in bold. Full brackets can be found by clicking on each individual classification.

Catholic-Baton Rouge v. Captain Shreve: Feb. 9

Caddo Magnet v. Neville: Feb. 9

Archbishop Rummel 9, Parkway 0



Tara v. Bossier: Feb. 9

St. Charles 5, Loyola Prep 0

Episcopal of Acadiana 4, Evangel 0



St. Amant 4, C.E. Byrd 3

Captain Shreve v. West Monroe: Feb. 9



St. Thomas More 9, North Desoto 0

Parkway v. David Thibodaux: Feb. 9

Caddo Magnet 8, West Ouachita 0



No area schools remaining.

Loyola Prep v. Dunham



The 2023 LHSAA Soccer State Championships will be held in Hammond, Louisiana from February 22nd-25th.