BATON ROUGE, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On Friday, a monumental decision was made by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association. For the first time since 2012, new playoff formats are coming to the Pelican State.

In football, there will be one less football state champion crowned, as Classes 1-5A will now be characterized as non-select Divisions I-IV. A total of 42 schools each will play in Divisions I through III, with 42 schools participating in Division IV.

Four Divisions will remain on the select side. Select Divisions I-IV will each contain 34 schools, while select Division IV will have 33 partcipants.

In football playoffs, 28 schools will qualify in all four non-select brackets, with 24 schools qualifying in each select bracket.

In boys and girls basketball, 32 non-select schools will qualify for the postseason, while on the select side 28 teams will participate.

Softball and baseball will differ slightly from basketball, with non-select schools competing for 32 playoff spots, while select schools will battle for 24 playoff positions.

These decisions follow the LHSAA’s change to the select/non-select definition which was changed earlier this year. Schools with a magnet component would be moved from non-select to select.

Five Caddo Parish Schools, Booker T. Washington, North Caddo, Northwood, Green Oaks, and Woodlawn all appealed their moves from non-select to select. All five appeals were denied and the schools will move to the select side. Huntington initially appealed their decision, but the Parish withdrew the appeal. The Raiders will remain select.