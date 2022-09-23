SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Every week during the 2022 season, the KTAL Sports Team will release weekly power rankings for each state in our coverage area. Here’s the KTAL Sports power rankings for our Texas teams after week four, heading into week five. Each week the rankings are presented by Signature Care Texarkana

10. Joaquin

Last week: Bye. Previously unranked.

Joaquin dropped a close game to Beckville in week two. Other than that, the Rams have been rolling on offense, averaging 48 points per game. This week, it’s a matchup with 3-1 Shelbyville for the Rams.

9. Center

Last week: Defeated Daingerfield, 65-44. Previously unranked.

Welcome back into the fold, Center. After falling to North Desoto in week three, the Roughriders ran roughshod over Daingerfield to the tune of 65 points in week four. Kaden Dixon went off, scoring 6 (6!!!) rushing touchdowns to go along with 354 yards rushing. Dixon will look to be big again for Center in their week five district opener against Canton.

8. Liberty-Eylau

Last week: Defeated Atlanta, 16-14. Ranked 9th.

It was a hard-fought win for the Leopards on Friday night against Atlanta. The Rabbits missed a last-second field goal and Liberty-Eylau emerged victorious. The Leopards are now 4-0 for the first time in over a decade. That undefeated mark will be put on the line this week, as Liberty-Eylau travels to Sulphur Springs to take on the 3-1 Wildcats.

7. Beckville

Last week: Defeated Elysian Fields, 51-19. Ranked 8th.

Beckville’s offensive firepower speaks for itself. The Bearcats have scored 197 points in four games this fall. Against Elysian Fields, everyone got involved. Calan Castles only attempted 8 passes, but three of them went for touchdowns. One of the area’s top prospects, J’Kolby Williams, rushed for 150 yards and a score to go along with a 10 yard touchdown reception. This week, Beckville’s offense will get another favorable matchup with a Big Sandy Team allowing 36.5 points per game.

6. Pleasant Grove

Last week: Defeated Frisco Memorial, 63-28. Ranked 6th.

Everything was clicking for the Pleasant Grove last week. The Hawks broke the 60 point mark for the first time since their last state championship team did it in 2019. Ahkari Johnson scored four total touchdowns, Jaylen Boardley racked up 146 total yards and the Hawks steam-rolled Frisco Memorial. This week, it’s a matchup with Parish to wrap up Pleasant Grove’s pre-district schedule.

5. Texas High

Last week: Defeated Texas High, 27-3. Ranked 5th.

The first four weeks of the season for Texas High proved plenty for the Tigers. The Tigers maneuvered a tough pre-district schedule, going 3-1. And while the Tigers’ offense has been potent since week one, last week, the defense came to life, holding Tyler Legacy to just a field goal in a 27-3 win. This week, district play starts for the Tigers, who welcome 3-1 Hallsville to Texarkana.

4. Timpson

Last week: Defeated Waskom, 40-14. Ranked 4th.

What’s good: Timpson has scored 199 points through their first four games. Terry Bussey looks completely unstoppable for the Bears. What’s even better: Grapeland will travel to Timpson for week five. The Sandies are giving up an average of 36.5 points per game.

3. Gilmer

Last week: Defeated Lindale, 31-23. Ranked 2nd.

Gilmer has been sitting pretty comfortably in our second position for most of the season. That changes this week because, while the Buckeyes pulled out a win, we may have seen a few cracks in their armor. Will Henderson rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns in the win. The Buckeyes will now take the next two weeks off as the prepare to open district play on October 7 at Pleasant Grove.

2. Longview

Last week: Defeated Lufkin, 56-7. Ranked 3rd.

It’s been a big week for Longview. Lobo’s receiver Jalen Hale made his commitment to Alabama earlier in the week. He’s been critical to the Lobo’s offensive success so far this season. No one has truly tested the Lobos through the first four games. District play begins for Longview, hosting a 3-1 upset-minded Lancaster squad.

1. Carthage

Last week: Defeated Marshall, 45-7. Ranked 1st.

Connor Cuff didn’t even need four quarters to throw for 186 yards and three touchdowns against Marshall. The Bulldogs have been rolling and haven’t allowed a touchdown in two weeks. To kick off district play, Carthage welcomes 1-3 Bullard.