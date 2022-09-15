SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Every week during the 2022 season, the KTAL Sports Team will release weekly power rankings for each state in our coverage area. Here’s the KTAL Sports power rankings for our Texas teams after week three, heading into week four. Each week the rankings are presented by Signature Care Texarkana.

10. Atlanta

Last Week: Defeated New Boston 34-8. Previously unranked.

Welcome to the party, Atlanta. The Rabbits have been one of the early success stories of the 2022 season. After going 0-10 in 2021, and winning a combined two games between 2020 and 2021 Head Coach Tyler Morton has surpassed that win total just three games into his tenure as the Rabbit Head Coach. Atlanta has one of the best point differentials statewide, scoring 89 points and allowing just ten. This week Atlanta will have their toughest test yet against an unbeaten Liberty-Eylau squad.

9. Beckville

Last Week: Defeated Harmony 51-29. Previously unranked.

The Bearcats season hasn’t gone to plan so far, but they seem to be on the right track. They were ranked 8th in our preseason power rankings and hadn’t been back in the top ten since their season opening loss to Timpson. With back-to-back wins against Joaquin and Harmony the Bearcats have used big performances from running back J’Koby Williams to move to 2-1. Last year’s district MVP has rushed for 409 yards and 8 touchdowns. This week Beckville battles winless Elysian Fields.

8. Liberty-Eylau

Last Week: Defeated Mount Pleasant 14-12. Previously unranked.

The Leopards haven’t been dominant this season but they have been winning. Two of their three wins have come by four points or less. Add in a 28-0 win against Paris and LE has more excitement this season than they’ve had in quite a while. The biggest surprise this year has been the Leopard defense, that’s allowed only 11.3 points per game. This week Liberty-Eylau and Atlanta battle in one of only 31 matchups featuring both unbeaten teams this Friday in the state of Texas.

7. Daingerfield

Last Week: Lost to Timpson 54-28. Previously ranked 7th.

How do you lose and not lose any ground? You lose to a team that’s got a good chance to win a state championship. The Tigers have gone through arguably the toughest non-district schedule of any team in the entire ArkLaTex and have so far only been defeated once. This week a Center team that suffered it’s first loss of the season will look to pull the upset.

6. Pleasant Grove

Last Week: Defeated Midland Christian 48-28. Previously ranked 6th.

Last week I wrote that the Hawks had some question marks following the team’s loss to Byrd. Last week the Hawks answered some of the questions with a 48-28 win over Midland Christian. The Hawks tallied over 360 yards on the ground a week ago behind a 156 yard, 3 touchdown performance from Spencer Danner. This week the Hawks’ tough pre-district schedule reaches its penultimate week against Frisco-Memorial.

5. Texas High

Last Week: Defeated Benton 46-35. Previously ranked 5th.

The Texas Tigers are officially rolling. The offense has had back-to-back 40-plus point performances, including a 46-point performance against Benton a week ago. The question mark remains on defense, where the unit that allowed less than 15 points per game a year ago has allowed 32 points per game so far this year. This week the Tigers face a reeling Tyler-Legacy squad coming off a 69-0 loss to Longview.

4. Timpson

Last Week: Defeated Daingerfield 54-28. Previously ranked 4th.

The Timpson Bears turn contenders into pretenders. They defeated Beckville in convincing fashion to open the year and dominated Daingerfield last week to remain unbeaten. They’ve outscored opponents by an average of 26 points per game and have scored at least 50 points in all three contests so far this season. This week hosts a Waskom team coming off its first loss of the Greg Pearson era.

3. Longview

Last Week: Defeated Tyler-Legacy 69-0. Previously ranked 3rd.

If Gilmer and Carthage hadn’t had the success they’ve had over the last few seasons, Longview would probably be the top team on this list. The Lobos have been nothing short of dominant through three games, outscoring opponents 153-21, including a 69-0 win over Tyler-Legacy a week ago. Leading the way has been rising star Taylor Tatum, who has rushed for 299 yards and 8 touchdowns, averaging over 8 yards per carry along the way. This week Longview faces its toughest test yet against 3-0 Lufkin.

2. Gilmer

Last Week: Defeated Paris 50-7. Previously ranked 2nd.

In weeks one and two, Gilmer defeated both opponents by double digits despite falling behind early in the first half. Last week, the Buckeyes put together their most complete performance in the early stages of 2022 with a dominant 50-7 win against Paris. Ashton Haynes rushed for 129 yards and 2 scores, while the Buckeye defense made four interceptions. This week Gilmer travels to Lindale.

1. Carthage

Last Week: Defeated Cornerstone Christian 41-0. Previously ranked 1st.

For a team that’s as dominant as Carthage, it’s easy for them to fall under the radar. I believe they have. Their defense has been nearly unstoppable, allowing only 32 points through three games. For reference, the Bulldogs have scored at least 41 points in each of their first three games. This week Marshall attempts to pull the first regular season upset of Carthage since 2016, when this year’s seniors were in the 6th grade.