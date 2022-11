TEXARKANA, Tx (KTAL/KMSS) – Carthage, Longview, Gilmer, and Timpson remain the top four teams in our KTAL Sports Texas Power Rankings.

The fifth spot belongs to Pleasant Grove who rises from six to five. Joaquin moves up one spot from seven to six. Daingerfield continues the trend, moving from eight to seven.

The Beckville Bearcats move up one spot from nine to eight. Texas High falls from five to nine after their loss to Whitehouse a week ago. Rounding out the top ten are the Hooks Hornets who make their first appearance of the season.

Preseason Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week 7 Week 8 Week 9 Week 10 Week 11 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 2. Gilmer 2. Gilmer 2. Gilmer 2. Gilmer 2. Longview 2. Longview 2. Longview 2. Longview 2. Longview 2. Longview 2. Longview 3. Texas High 3. Pleasant Grove 3. Longview 3. Longview 3. Gilmer 3. Timpson 3. Timpson 3. Timpson 3. Timpson 3. Gilmer 3. Gilmer 4. Pleasant Grove 4. Longview 4. Timpson 4. Timpson 4. Timpson 4. Gilmer 4. Gilmer 4. Gilmer 4. Gilmer 4. Timpson 4. Timpson 5. Longview 5. Timpson 5. Texas High 5. Texas High 5. Texas High 5. Texas High 5. Texas High 5. Texas High 5. Texas High 5. Texas High 5. Pleasant Grove 6. Daingerfield 6. Texas 6. Pleasant Grove 6. Pleasant Grove 6. Pleasant Grove 6. Pleasant Grove 6. Pleasant Grove 6. Daingerfield 6. Daingerfield 6. Pleasant Grove 6. Joaquin 7. Timpson 7. Daingerfield 7. Daingerfield 7. Daingerfield 7. Beckville 7. Center 7. Beckville 7. Beckville 7. Beckville 7. Joaquin 7. Daingerfield 8. Beckville 8. Marshall 8. Center 8. Beckville 8. Liberty-Eylau 8. Beckville 8. Joaquin 8. Joaquin 8. Joaquin 8. Daingerfield 8. Beckville 9. Tatum 9. Waskom 9. Waskom 9. Liberty-Eylau 9. Center 9. Joaquin 9. Daingerfield 9. Pleasant Grove 9. Pleasant Grove 9. Beckville 9. Texas High 10. Marshall 10. Liberty-Eylau 10. Marshall 10. Atlanta 10. Joaquin 10. Atlanta 10. Hallsville 10. Hallsville 10. De Kalb 10. De Kalb 10. Hooks

Each week the KTAL Sports Texas Power Rankings are voted on by the three-person KTAL Sports Team of Wesley Boone, John Sartori, and Sam Rothman.