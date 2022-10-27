TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – Entering the penultimate week of the Texas high school football regular season, Carthage remains at the top spot with Longview coming in at two.

For the first time since week five, we have a change at the 3-spot, with Gilmer and Timpson swapping places. Five still belongs to Texas High. Pleasant Grove makes the biggest jump from nine to six.

After giving Timpson their toughest test of the year, Joaquin rises to seven despite losing to the Bears. Daingerfield comes in at eight, Beckville moves back to nine and De Kalb’s storybook season continues with the Bears coming in at number ten.

PreseasonWeek 2Week 3Week 4Week 5Week 6Week 7Week 8Week 9Week 10
1. Carthage1. Carthage1. Carthage1. Carthage1. Carthage1. Carthage1. Carthage1. Carthage1. Carthage1. Carthage
2. Gilmer2. Gilmer2. Gilmer2. Gilmer2. Longview2. Longview2. Longview2. Longview2. Longview2. Longview
3. Texas High3. Pleasant Grove3. Longview3. Longview3. Gilmer3. Timpson3. Timpson3. Timpson3. Timpson3. Gilmer
4. Pleasant Grove4. Longview4. Timpson4. Timpson4. Timpson4. Gilmer4. Gilmer4. Gilmer4. Gilmer4. Timpson
5. Longview5. Timpson5. Texas High5. Texas High5. Texas High5. Texas High5. Texas High5. Texas High5. Texas High5. Texas High
6. Daingerfield6. Texas6. Pleasant Grove6. Pleasant Grove6. Pleasant Grove6. Pleasant Grove6. Pleasant Grove6. Daingerfield6. Daingerfield6. Pleasant Grove
7. Timpson7. Daingerfield7. Daingerfield7. Daingerfield7. Beckville7. Center7. Beckville7. Beckville7. Beckville7. Joaquin
8. Beckville8. Marshall8. Center8. Beckville8. Liberty-Eylau8. Beckville8. Joaquin8. Joaquin8. Joaquin8. Daingerfield
9. Tatum9. Waskom9. Waskom9. Liberty-Eylau9. Center9. Joaquin9. Daingerfield9. Pleasant Grove9. Pleasant Grove9. Beckville
10. Marshall10. Liberty-Eylau10. Marshall10. Atlanta10. Joaquin10. Atlanta10. Hallsville10. Hallsville10. De Kalb10. De Kalb

Each week the KTAL Sports Texas Power Rankings are voted on by the three-person KTAL Sports Team of Wesley BooneJohn Sartori, and Sam Rothman.