TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – Entering the penultimate week of the Texas high school football regular season, Carthage remains at the top spot with Longview coming in at two.



For the first time since week five, we have a change at the 3-spot, with Gilmer and Timpson swapping places. Five still belongs to Texas High. Pleasant Grove makes the biggest jump from nine to six.



After giving Timpson their toughest test of the year, Joaquin rises to seven despite losing to the Bears. Daingerfield comes in at eight, Beckville moves back to nine and De Kalb’s storybook season continues with the Bears coming in at number ten.

Preseason Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week 7 Week 8 Week 9 Week 10 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 2. Gilmer 2. Gilmer 2. Gilmer 2. Gilmer 2. Longview 2. Longview 2. Longview 2. Longview 2. Longview 2. Longview 3. Texas High 3. Pleasant Grove 3. Longview 3. Longview 3. Gilmer 3. Timpson 3. Timpson 3. Timpson 3. Timpson 3. Gilmer 4. Pleasant Grove 4. Longview 4. Timpson 4. Timpson 4. Timpson 4. Gilmer 4. Gilmer 4. Gilmer 4. Gilmer 4. Timpson 5. Longview 5. Timpson 5. Texas High 5. Texas High 5. Texas High 5. Texas High 5. Texas High 5. Texas High 5. Texas High 5. Texas High 6. Daingerfield 6. Texas 6. Pleasant Grove 6. Pleasant Grove 6. Pleasant Grove 6. Pleasant Grove 6. Pleasant Grove 6. Daingerfield 6. Daingerfield 6. Pleasant Grove 7. Timpson 7. Daingerfield 7. Daingerfield 7. Daingerfield 7. Beckville 7. Center 7. Beckville 7. Beckville 7. Beckville 7. Joaquin 8. Beckville 8. Marshall 8. Center 8. Beckville 8. Liberty-Eylau 8. Beckville 8. Joaquin 8. Joaquin 8. Joaquin 8. Daingerfield 9. Tatum 9. Waskom 9. Waskom 9. Liberty-Eylau 9. Center 9. Joaquin 9. Daingerfield 9. Pleasant Grove 9. Pleasant Grove 9. Beckville 10. Marshall 10. Liberty-Eylau 10. Marshall 10. Atlanta 10. Joaquin 10. Atlanta 10. Hallsville 10. Hallsville 10. De Kalb 10. De Kalb

Each week the KTAL Sports Texas Power Rankings are voted on by the three-person KTAL Sports Team of Wesley Boone, John Sartori, and Sam Rothman.