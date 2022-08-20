SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Every week during the 2022 season, the KTAL Sports Team will release weekly power rankings for each state in our coverage area. Here’s the preseason power rankings for our Louisiana teams entering the season.

10. Homer



2021: 1A State Champs (defeated Logansport 41-28)

After capturing their first state championship in 80 years, the Homer Pelicans are poised to make another deep run this fall. Returning is running back Eljay Curry for his senior season. The bell-cow back rushed for 1,200 yards last fall and will try and maintain that level of success in ’22. The Pelicans will have to replace dynamic Takeviuntae Kidd at quarterback, who tossed 30 touchdown passes last fall.

9. North Caddo



2021: 2A Quarterfinals (lost to Avoyelles, 46-28)

The North Caddo Titans had their greatest season in school history last fall. Advancing to the quarterfinals for the first time gave these Titans seniors their first taste of postseason success. Replacing Juvontavious Hodge at quarterback will be senior Aiden Brock. Brock’s weapons will make other team’s QBs jealous. With Nebraska wide-receiver commit Omarion Miller and three star running back KJ Black, the Titans return the skill talent to carry them to another deep postseason run.

8. Logansport

2021: 1A Runner-Ups (lost to Homer, 41-28)

The Logansport Tigers vanquished their most hated rival, Oak Grove, in the semi-finals last season, 22-14. As good a feeling as that must have been, the Tigers fell short in the 1A state championship game. After the loss, head coach Kevin Magee made sure his team watched the championship trophy presentation and remembered the feeling of being so close. This fall, the Tigers will use that feeling as fuel, returning DI wide-receiver prospect Jayven Claybrook and prolific quarterback Kham Boykins. Can the Tigers climb back to the title game and finish things off this season? “The last game left a bad taste in our mouths. There’s a lot of things that we have to clean up,” said Magee.

7. Parkway

2021: 5A Quarterfinals (lost to Acadiana, 42-14)

The surprise darling of District 1-5A last fall, the Panthers overcame a slow start in district play (1-3 in their first four district contests) to defeat district rival (and two seed Captain Shreve) in the postseason. The Panthers quarterfinal appearance solidified their postseason run as the deepest in the district last fall, and with Cpt. Shreve transfer Ashton Martin taking over for Cannon Link at QB and star running back Jaylan White returning at running back (White is just 700 yards away from owning the Panthers career rushing mark), the Panthers are out to prove last season wasn’t an accident.

6. Calvary

2021: DIV Semi-Finals (lost to OCS, 40-37)

How do you replace the 2021 Gatorade Player of the Year? The Calvary Cavaliers will have to try and answer that question this fall. With Landry Lyddy off to Louisiana Tech, it will either be Abram Wardell or Bryce Carpenter trying to fill his shoes. The Cavaliers fell to rival Ouachita Christian in the DIV semi-finals last fall, and will try to make it two state championship appearances in their last three seasons this year. With a move up to 2A, and a pre-district schedule filled with tough teams (Captain Shreve, Byrd, Logansport), the path to another title becomes more difficult. The Cavaliers are ready for the challenge.

10. Homer: The Pelicans won their first state title in over 80 years last season and bring back the pieces to do it again.

9. North Caddo’s quarterfinal run was lead by Nebraska commit Omarion Miller, who returns to Vivian for his senior season.

8. Logansport: The Tigers fought valiantly in the 1A Title game and return the QB/WR combo that led them there.

7. Parkway: Jaylan White accumulated over 1,800 total yards in 2021. With Ron’tavious Richmond gone, White may get even more touches this fall.

6. Calvary: A move to 2A comes with replacing one of the most prolific passers in state history in Landry Lyddy. Abram Wardell and Bryce Carpenter are battling to be QB1.



5. Huntington



2021: 4A Regionals (lost to Bell Chasse, 31-28)

The Raiders have come a long way under head coach Steven Dennis. As recently as 2018, the team won two games. Last fall, the Raiders won nine, and hosted a playoff game for (maybe?) the first time in school history. Gone are the likes of Demajah Riley, Kendrick Rucker and Zyion Claville to the college ranks, but returning is All-State QB Kam Evans. Evans will have to rely on new targets, but Dennis speaks highly of sophomore wide-out Kaleb Tucker. The Raiders know to advance past the second round, they’re going to have to put the finesse aside and get physical. “For us to progress in the playoffs when it’s cold and not that easy to throw the ball around the yard, we have to have a toughness and a presence and they’ve bought into that,” said Dennis.



4. Northwood

2021: 4A Quarterfinals (lost to Westgate, 34-32)

Three quarterfinals appearances in the last five years. Four 1-4A titles in five years. “It’s time to take the next step,” said head coach Austin Brown. The Northwood Falcons return a roster loaded with FBS talent. Mar’jayvious Moss (15 FBS offers) and TaDerius Collins (21 FBS offers) give the Falcons one of the most formidable defenses in the state. With quarterback Mason Welch returning for his senior season, a schedule with important rivalry games (Benton, North Desoto), and one of the best young coaches in Louisiana, Northwood will once again be one of the most exciting teams to watch this fall.

3. Captain Shreve

2021: 5A Regionals (lost to Parkway, 30-23)

Captain Shreve found a gem in quarterback in Kenyon Terrell last fall. Terrell accumulated 30 total touchdowns and close to 3,000 total offense for the Gators as Captain Shreve captured a share of the 1-5A title. Gone is long-time head coach Bryant Sepulvado. In his place, offensive coordinator Adam Kirby was gifted the keys to the kingdom. Kirby will match Terrell with Texas Tech football (and track) commit Marquez Stevenson, who’s speed gives the Gators a distinct advantage on the outside. In one of the state’s toughest districts, the Gators will miss Kendrick Law, Ckelby Givens, and Braylon Finney. Can the Gators prove last fall wasn’t a one-hit wonder? “Our team goals here is one, win a district championship and two is practice on Thanksgiving Day,” said Kirby.

2. C.E. Byrd

2021: DI Quarterfinals (lost to Brother Martin, 45-14)

19 wins. A pair of 1-5A titles. The Yellow Jackets are in the midst one of their all-time great runs over the last two years. The team hasn’t skipped a beat since Stacey Ballew took over for Mike Suggs last fall. With Devon Strickland returning (led team in rushing with 940 yards in ’21) and linebacker Brooks Brossette (led team with 106 total tackles), the pieces are in place for another Division I title run. The seniors on this team were sophomores during the 2020 DI title game appearance, and believe “we have the blue-print to do it again,” said senior QB Lake Lambert. Behind the most rabid fan-base in the city and one of the most complete coaching staffs, don’t be surprised when the Yellow Jackets are playing in December.

1. Many

2021: 2A Runner-Up (lost to Amite, 17-6)

History is on the Many Tigers’ side. Every single time they’ve lost in the state championship game, the next season they’ve won it. If history isn’t enough to convince you, let’s take a closer look at head coach Jess Curtis’ roster. Up front, there’s Joseph Cryer, a 6’4 man-child with offers from Michigan State and Kansas State, among others. He’ll be leading the way for Jeremiah James and Jamarlyn Garner in the backfield. “We’ll never hurt for talented running backs,” said Curtis. Then there’s safety duo Tackett Curtis and Tylen Singelton. Curtis is committed to USC, and Singleton will have his pick of every major FBS school when his time comes. The roster is loaded. The schedule is set (Many hosts two 5A opponents and Arch Manning at home this season). Many is poised to run 2A once again in 2022.