TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – As they have all season long, Carthage holds the top spot in our KTAL Sports Texas Power Rankings. The top nine spots in the rankings remain unchanged. Our only change is a new member of the KTAL Sports top ten, the 6-1 De Kalb Bears replace the Hallsville Bobcats in the number 10 spot.

Preseason Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week 7 Week 8 Week 9 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 2. Gilmer 2. Gilmer 2. Gilmer 2. Gilmer 2. Longview 2. Longview 2. Longview 2. Longview 2. Longview 3. Texas High 3. Pleasant Grove 3. Longview 3. Longview 3. Gilmer 3. Timpson 3. Timpson 3. Timpson 3. Timpson 4. Pleasant Grove 4. Longview 4. Timpson 4. Timpson 4. Timpson 4. Gilmer 4. Gilmer 4. Gilmer 4. Gilmer 5. Longview 5. Timpson 5. Texas High 5. Texas High 5. Texas High 5. Texas High 5. Texas High 5. Texas High 5. Texas High 6. Daingerfield 6. Texas 6. Pleasant Grove 6. Pleasant Grove 6. Pleasant Grove 6. Pleasant Grove 6. Pleasant Grove 6. Daingerfield 6. Daingerfield 7. Timpson 7. Daingerfield 7. Daingerfield 7. Daingerfield 7. Beckville 7. Center 7. Beckville 7. Beckville 7. Beckville 8. Beckville 8. Marshall 8. Center 8. Beckville 8. Liberty-Eylau 8. Beckville 8. Joaquin 8. Joaquin 8. Joaquin 9. Tatum 9. Waskom 9. Waskom 9. Liberty-Eylau 9. Center 9. Joaquin 9. Daingerfield 9. Pleasant Grove 9. Pleasant Grove 10. Marshall 10. Liberty-Eylau 10. Marshall 10. Atlanta 10. Joaquin 10. Atlanta 10. Hallsville 10. Hallsville 10. De Kalb

Each week the KTAL Sports Texas Power Rankings are voted on by the three-person KTAL Sports Team of Wesley Boone, John Sartori, and Sam Rothman.