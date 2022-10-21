TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – As they have all season long, Carthage holds the top spot in our KTAL Sports Texas Power Rankings. The top nine spots in the rankings remain unchanged. Our only change is a new member of the KTAL Sports top ten, the 6-1 De Kalb Bears replace the Hallsville Bobcats in the number 10 spot.
|Preseason
|Week 2
|Week 3
|Week 4
|Week 5
|Week 6
|Week 7
|Week 8
|Week 9
|1. Carthage
|1. Carthage
|1. Carthage
|1. Carthage
|1. Carthage
|1. Carthage
|1. Carthage
|1. Carthage
|1. Carthage
|2. Gilmer
|2. Gilmer
|2. Gilmer
|2. Gilmer
|2. Longview
|2. Longview
|2. Longview
|2. Longview
|2. Longview
|3. Texas High
|3. Pleasant Grove
|3. Longview
|3. Longview
|3. Gilmer
|3. Timpson
|3. Timpson
|3. Timpson
|3. Timpson
|4. Pleasant Grove
|4. Longview
|4. Timpson
|4. Timpson
|4. Timpson
|4. Gilmer
|4. Gilmer
|4. Gilmer
|4. Gilmer
|5. Longview
|5. Timpson
|5. Texas High
|5. Texas High
|5. Texas High
|5. Texas High
|5. Texas High
|5. Texas High
|5. Texas High
|6. Daingerfield
|6. Texas
|6. Pleasant Grove
|6. Pleasant Grove
|6. Pleasant Grove
|6. Pleasant Grove
|6. Pleasant Grove
|6. Daingerfield
|6. Daingerfield
|7. Timpson
|7. Daingerfield
|7. Daingerfield
|7. Daingerfield
|7. Beckville
|7. Center
|7. Beckville
|7. Beckville
|7. Beckville
|8. Beckville
|8. Marshall
|8. Center
|8. Beckville
|8. Liberty-Eylau
|8. Beckville
|8. Joaquin
|8. Joaquin
|8. Joaquin
|9. Tatum
|9. Waskom
|9. Waskom
|9. Liberty-Eylau
|9. Center
|9. Joaquin
|9. Daingerfield
|9. Pleasant Grove
|9. Pleasant Grove
|10. Marshall
|10. Liberty-Eylau
|10. Marshall
|10. Atlanta
|10. Joaquin
|10. Atlanta
|10. Hallsville
|10. Hallsville
|10. De Kalb
Each week the KTAL Sports Texas Power Rankings are voted on by the three-person KTAL Sports Team of Wesley Boone, John Sartori, and Sam Rothman.