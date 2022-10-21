TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – As they have all season long, Carthage holds the top spot in our KTAL Sports Texas Power Rankings. The top nine spots in the rankings remain unchanged. Our only change is a new member of the KTAL Sports top ten, the 6-1 De Kalb Bears replace the Hallsville Bobcats in the number 10 spot.

PreseasonWeek 2Week 3Week 4Week 5Week 6Week 7Week 8Week 9
1. Carthage1. Carthage1. Carthage1. Carthage1. Carthage1. Carthage1. Carthage1. Carthage1. Carthage
2. Gilmer2. Gilmer2. Gilmer2. Gilmer2. Longview2. Longview2. Longview2. Longview2. Longview
3. Texas High3. Pleasant Grove3. Longview3. Longview3. Gilmer3. Timpson3. Timpson3. Timpson3. Timpson
4. Pleasant Grove4. Longview4. Timpson4. Timpson4. Timpson4. Gilmer4. Gilmer4. Gilmer4. Gilmer
5. Longview5. Timpson5. Texas High5. Texas High5. Texas High5. Texas High5. Texas High5. Texas High5. Texas High
6. Daingerfield6. Texas6. Pleasant Grove6. Pleasant Grove6. Pleasant Grove6. Pleasant Grove6. Pleasant Grove6. Daingerfield6. Daingerfield
7. Timpson7. Daingerfield7. Daingerfield7. Daingerfield7. Beckville7. Center7. Beckville7. Beckville7. Beckville
8. Beckville8. Marshall8. Center8. Beckville8. Liberty-Eylau8. Beckville8. Joaquin8. Joaquin8. Joaquin
9. Tatum9. Waskom9. Waskom9. Liberty-Eylau9. Center9. Joaquin9. Daingerfield9. Pleasant Grove9. Pleasant Grove
10. Marshall10. Liberty-Eylau10. Marshall10. Atlanta10. Joaquin10. Atlanta10. Hallsville10. Hallsville10. De Kalb

Each week the KTAL Sports Texas Power Rankings are voted on by the three-person KTAL Sports Team of Wesley BooneJohn Sartori, and Sam Rothman.