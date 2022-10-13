TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – Carthage has held the number one spot in our Texas Power Rankings presented by Signature Care Texarkana every single week this season. The top five of our power rankings are unchanged from a week ago.



Daingerfield makes the biggest leap of the week from nine to six thanks to their 73-6 win over New Diana. Beckville remains at seven after a bye week. Joaquin remains in the 8-spot following their win over Grapeland.



Despite their loss to Gilmer, Pleasant Grove remains in the top ten falling from six to nine. Hallsville’s victory over Nacogdoches keeps the Bobcats in the top ten.



Preseason Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week 7 Week 8 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 2. Gilmer 2. Gilmer 2. Gilmer 2. Gilmer 2. Longview 2. Longview 2. Longview 2. Longview 3. Texas High 3. Pleasant Grove 3. Longview 3. Longview 3. Gilmer 3. Timpson 3. Timpson 3. Timpson 4. Pleasant Grove 4. Longview 4. Timpson 4. Timpson 4. Timpson 4. Gilmer 4. Gilmer 4. Gilmer 5. Longview 5. Timpson 5. Texas High 5. Texas High 5. Texas High 5. Texas High 5. Texas High 5. Texas High 6. Daingerfield 6. Texas 6. Pleasant Grove 6. Pleasant Grove 6. Pleasant Grove 6. Pleasant Grove 6. Pleasant Grove 6. Daingerfield 7. Timpson 7. Daingerfield 7. Daingerfield 7. Daingerfield 7. Beckville 7. Center 7. Beckville 7. Beckville 8. Beckville 8. Marshall 8. Center 8. Beckville 8. Liberty-Eylau 8. Beckville 8. Joaquin 8. Joaquin 9. Tatum 9. Waskom 9. Waskom 9. Liberty-Eylau 9. Center 9. Joaquin 9. Daingerfield 9. Pleasant Grove 10. Marshall 10. Liberty-Eylau 10. Marshall 10. Atlanta 10. Joaquin 10. Atlanta 10. Hallsville 10. Hallsville

Each week the KTAL Sports Texas Power Rankings are voted on by the three-person KTAL Sports Team of Wesley Boone, John Sartori, and Sam Rothman.