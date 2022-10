TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – Not much change in this week’s KTAL Sports Texas Power Rankings. Check out the rankings below.

Preseason Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week 7 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 2. Gilmer 2. Gilmer 2. Gilmer 2. Gilmer 2. Longview 2. Longview 2. Longview 3. Texas High 3. Pleasant Grove 3. Longview 3. Longview 3. Gilmer 3. Timpson 3. Timpson 4. Pleasant Grove 4. Longview 4. Timpson 4. Timpson 4. Timpson 4. Gilmer 4. Gilmer 5. Longview 5. Timpson 5. Texas High 5. Texas High 5. Texas High 5. Texas High 5. Texas High 6. Daingerfield 6. Texas 6. Pleasant Grove 6. Pleasant Grove 6. Pleasant Grove 6. Pleasant Grove 6. Pleasant Grove 7. Timpson 7. Daingerfield 7. Daingerfield 7. Daingerfield 7. Beckville 7. Center 7. Beckville 8. Beckville 8. Marshall 8. Center 8. Beckville 8. Liberty-Eylau 8. Beckville 8. Joaquin 9. Tatum 9. Waskom 9. Waskom 9. Liberty-Eylau 9. Center 9. Joaquin 9. Daingerfield 10. Marshall 10. Liberty-Eylau 10. Marshall 10. Atlanta 10. Joaquin 10. Atlanta 10. Hallsville Beckville rises from 8 to 7. Joaquin rises from 9 to 8. Daingerfield re-enters the top ten for the first time since week 4 following their win against Hughes Springs. Hallsville enters the top ten for the first time this season after defeating Marshall.