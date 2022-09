TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – This week some old faces reappear in our KTAL sports Texas Power Rankings presented by Signature Care Texarkana.

Preseason Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 1. Carthage 2. Gilmer 2. Gilmer 2. Gilmer 2. Gilmer 2. Longview 2. Longview 3. Texas High 3. Pleasant Grove 3. Longview 3. Longview 3. Gilmer 3. Timpson 4. Pleasant Grove 4. Longview 4. Timpson 4. Timpson 4. Timpson 4. Gilmer 5. Longview 5. Timpson 5. Texas High 5. Texas High 5. Texas High 5. Texas High 6. Daingerfield 6. Texas 6. Pleasant Grove 6. Pleasant Grove 6. Pleasant Grove 6. Pleasant Grove 7. Timpson 7. Daingerfield 7. Daingerfield 7. Daingerfield 7. Beckville 7. Center 8. Beckville 8. Marshall 8. Center 8. Beckville 8. Liberty-Eylau 8. Beckville 9. Tatum 9. Waskom 9. Waskom 9. Liberty-Eylau 9. Center 9. Joaquin 10. Marshall 10. Liberty-Eylau 10. Marshall 10. Atlanta 10. Joaquin 10. Atlanta Atlanta re-enters the top ten after a week outside. Center makes the biggest jump from 9 to 7. Liberty-Eylau falls out of the top ten following their loss to Sulphur Springs.