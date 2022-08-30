SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Every week during the 2022 season, the KTAL Sports Team will release weekly power rankings for each state in our coverage area. Here’s the power rankings presented by Signature Care (Texarkana) for our Texas teams after week one.

10. Liberty-Eylau

Last week: Defeated Henderson, 26-22. Previously unranked.

With a roster of nineteen seniors, the Leopards had high hopes entering the season and they got off to a good start with a 26-22 win over Henderson to push them into the top ten of our power rankings. Both Jay Jay Hampton and Cal Jones threw touchdowns for the Leopards in the win. Dequane Prevo’s 74-yard score provided the highlight of the night in the victory. The Leopards will look to move to 2-0 for the first time since 2010 when they open their home schedule against Paris on Friday -John Sartori (JS)

9. Waskom

Last week: Defeated Redwater, 36-10. Previously unranked.

The first week of the Greg Pearson era went according to plan for Waskom. The Wildcats easily took care of Redwater, 36-10. Not much is different at Waskom outside of their head coach. Pearson kept the same offensive and defensive scheme following the age old-mantra of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” This week, the Wildcats welcome the Paul Pewitt Brahma’s to the Texas/Louisiana border. Paul Pewitt fell flat in their opener against Winssboro, 51-29. -Wesley Boone (WB)

8. Marshall

Last week: Defeated Tyler, 40-29. Ranked 10.

The Mavericks make the biggest leap in our poll after snapping a losing streak against their rivals in Tyler that dates back to 1999. The Mavs did it behind an impressive performance on the ground: over 300 total yards rushing. J.Q. Davis had 153 yards while Byrd Robinson added 121 yards of his own. That physicality will come in handy this week as the Mavs welcome the perennial favorite to win it all in 5A, Longview, to town. Marshall has only defeated Longview twice since the turn of the century. Can the Mavs make it back-to-back weeks defeating old rivals? The 112th contest between these two will surely be one to watch. -WB

7. Daingerfield

Last week: Defeated Gladewater, 14-13. Ranked 6.

It’s tough to see a team fall in the rankings after winning, especially after defeating an opponent that won nine games the year before and is in a higher classification. The Tigers’ dip from 6 last week to 7 this week is in no way a shot at their performance against the Bears (Gladewater had one “chunk” play the entire night, while the Tigers defense mostly stymied the Bears new-look double wing offense). If anything, I think Coach Davin Nelson would say he expected more from his squad on Friday. The Tigers had five trips inside the Bears 20 yard line that equaled no points. This week, the Tigers will get a chance to host the now Whitney Keeling led Tatum Eagles. Expect sophomore Chase Johnson to take a big leap under center from last week for the Tigers in this East Texas showdown. -WB

6. Texas

Last week: Lost Frisco (Lone-Star) 38-33. Ranked 3.

The Tigers took one of the state’s best teams down to the wire in week 1, falling to Frisco-Lone Star 38-33. Senior quarterback Cody Reese took care of the football in the loss, throwing for 278 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. The story offensively was how well the Tigers ran the ball, gaining 133 yards on a total of 33 carries. The 38 points the Tiger defense surrendered are the most in a regular season game since their last regular season defeat, a 55-10 loss to Poteet in October of 2019. It doesn’t get any easier for Texas High, facing a Colleyville Heritage squad that took down Nimitz, 61-5, in week one.-JS

5. Timpson

Last week: Defeated Beckville, 53-22. Ranked 7.

Arguably no team had a more impressive first week in the ArkLaTex than Timpson. The Bears dismantled previously 8th-ranked Beckville on the Bearcats’ home turf, 53-22. Leading the way was Junior quarterback Terry Bussey. The four-star ATH prospect totaled six touchdowns, four passing and two rushing in the victory. Freshman Dacorian Johnson scored his first career touchdown on a pick-six as time expired in the first half as part of the Bears’ first half shutout of Beckville. In week two the Bears host Jefferson, who defeated New Boston, 43-0, in week one for their largest margin of victory since defeating Redwater 62-7 in November of 2018. –JS

4. Longview

Last week: Defeated McKinney-Boyd, 36-10. Ranked 5.

Longview opened 2022 with a complete performance on both sides of the ball in their 36-10 win over McKinney-Boyd. Senior quarterback Jordan Allen was nearly perfect, completing 15 of his 20 pass attempts for 201 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Lobo ground attack may have been even more impressive. Taylor Tatum rushed for 144 yards and three scores in the 26-point victory. Jalen Hale showed why he’s one of the best wideouts in the nation, hauling in 6 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns. The Lobos get a top ten matchup this week in the form of 10th-ranked Marshall, who are riding a wave of momentum following their week 1 win over John Tyler. – JS

3. Pleasant Grove

Last week: Defeated Brock, 28-7. Ranked 4.

Experience pays off. Pleasant Grove proved that on Friday night. Carrying a 7-0 deficit into the half against Brock, the Hawks leaned on Spencer Tanner, who racked up 132 rushing yards on 13 carries and the Hawks capped off their comeback, 28-7. It’s the kind of game that the Hawks hope to play in pre-district: a tough, hard fought contest against a credentialed opponent (Brock won 15 games last season, their only loss coming in the 3A Division I title game to Lorena). Next up for Pleasant Grove? A team that very much mirrors their physical style and aggressiveness: C.E. Byrd. The Hawks will be tested against the #2 team in our Louisiana Power Rankings in what will be one of (if not the) premiere matchups across the ArkLaTex. -WB

2. Gilmer

Last Week: Defeated Chapel Hill, 51-27. Ranked 2.

The Buckeyes flexed their muscles on Chapel Hill in the second half of their week one matchup with the Bulldogs. After leading 21-14 at the end of the first quarter, the defending Class 4A-II runners-up outscored the Bulldogs 30-13 over the final three quarters. In his first game as starting quarterback, Cadon Tennison threw the same number of touchdowns as incompletions. The Sophomore completed ten of twelve passes for 107 yards and 2 scores. Ashton Haynes got off to a good start in his senior year, rushing for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Buckeye defense forced four interceptions, two of which were made by TCU commit Rohan Fluellen. The Buckeyes will face Kilgore in week two. The Bulldogs lost to top-ranked Carthage 45-10 in week one. –JS

1. Carthage

Last Week: Defeated Kilgore, 45-10. Ranked 1.

Last year, Carthage found themselves down 17-0 to 5A state finalist Crosby in the first week of the season. The Bulldogs went on to win that game, 27-24, but it wasn’t without a fair share of drama. There was no such drama in the opening week this season. Carthage blasted Kilgore, 45-10, behind a stellar Connor Cuff performance for the ages (84% completion percentage, 329 yards, 4 touchdowns) and a defensive that held Kilgore to just 99 passing yards. The last time Carthage defeated Kilgore was during the 2020 season. The ‘Dogs are hoping that this season ends with the same result as that one: hoisting another state championship trophy. -WB