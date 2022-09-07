SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Every week during the 2022 season, the KTAL Sports Team will release weekly power rankings for each state in our coverage area. Here’s the KTAL Sports power rankings for our Texas teams after week two. Each week the rankings are presented by Signature Care Texarkana.

10. Marshall

Last Week: Lost to #4 Longview 48-11. Previously ranked 8th.

The Mavericks suffered their first loss under first year head coach Jack Alvarez in the team’s 112th meeting with Longview. The Maverick defense surrendered 227 rushing yards against the Lobos in a 48-11 loss. Marshall has a perfect opportunity to gain some offensive momentum back this week against an 0-2 Henderson team that has allowed over 37 points per game through their first two matchups. The quality of their opponent keeps them ranked for the time being.

9. Waskom

Last Week: Game vs. Paul Pewitt cancelled. Previously ranked 9th.

No team had worse luck with the weather last week than the Waskom Wildcats. After a big week one victory to open the Greg Pearson era, Waskom had their week two matchup with Paul Pewitt cancelled due to lightning in the area. This week, the Wildcats take to the road for the first time in 2022 against a Sabine squad that has failed to carry the momentum from a stellar 2021 into this season, allowing nearly 50 points per contest.

8. Center

Last Week: Defeated Spring Hill 63-6. Previously unranked.

The surprise team early this season in East Texas has been the Center Roughriders. They’ve already surpassed their win total from 2021 with wins over Tatum and Spring Hill. Leading the way offensively has been running back Kaden Dixon who already has scored five touchdowns this season, averaging over eight yards per carry. The Roughriders can firmly establish themselves as Carthage’s toughest obstacle to a district title with a win against high-powered Louisiana foe North Desoto in week three.

7. Daingerfield

Last Week: Defeated Tatum 48-35. Previously ranked 7th.

The Tigers have made it through two legs of one of the toughest schedules in East Texas without a loss. Daingerfield will have their toughest test yet this week against Timpson. Daingerfield could be thinking upset with wide receiver Jakevian Rodgers off to a strong start in his Junior season. Rodgers is coming off a 200-yard three touchdown performance against Tatum.

6. Pleasant Grove

Last Week: Lost to #2 Byrd 34-7. Previously ranked 3rd.

The Hawks went from looking like state champions to having serious question marks after two games. They defeated Texas powerhouse Brock 28-7 in week one, before failing to score an offensive point against Louisiana power C.E. Byrd. The Yellow Jackets have established themselves as one of the Pelican State’s best, but a 27-point defeat is not one many saw coming. The Hawks will get to play on home turf for the first time this week, welcoming in Midland Christian from West Texas.

5. Texas High

Last Week: Defeated Colleyville 48-23. Previously ranked 6th.

The Tigers enter the top five following dominant second half showing against Colleyville. From a 21-14 lead in the first half, Texas High outscored the Mustangs 27-9 throughout the remainder of the game to secure their first win of the season. Xavier Dangerfield has emerged as the top target for first-year starter Cody Reese and will be relied on heavily against Louisiana 5A program Benton in week 3.

4. Timpson

Last Week: Defeated Jefferson 52-29. Previously ranked 5th.

The Bears put together another 50+ point performance in week two to push their regular season win streak to 24 games in a row. Freshman Dacorian Johnson has been one of the best freshman performers in the entire state of Texas, recording multiple interceptions against the Bulldogs after making a pick-six on his first career interception in week one. The Bears will be playing up this week against a Daingerfield team with athletes to compete against the Bears.

3. Longview

Last Week: Defeated #8 Marshall 48-11. Previously ranked 4th.

Not many thought Marshall would pull the upset against Longview, but the Lobos dominance over their East Texas rivals was nothing short of impressive. This is the deepest Longview team in quite a while, with Jalen Hale, DK Reese, and Taylor Tatum providing a three-headed monster for quarterback Jordan Allen to distribute to. Tatum has been a force early in his junior campaign, averaging over 8 yards per carry to go along with five touchdown runs.

2. Gilmer

Last Week: Defeated Kilgore 40-26. Previously ranked 2nd.

For the second week in a row the Gilmer Buckeyes trailed in the first quarter. For the second week in a row the Gilmer Buckeyes overcame the deficit and won by double digits. TCU commit Rohan Fluellen was the only Buckeye with multiple receptions, catching 7 passes for 126 yards and 2 touchdowns. Gilmer will have a chance to correct their slow starts against a Paris team that has averaged only seven points per game this season.

1. Carthage

Last Week: Defeated Pittsburg 51-22. Previously ranked 1st.

The Bulldogs continue rolling and the offense has looked particularly impressive. Scoring 48 points per game against two teams expected to make the playoffs this season in Kilgore and Pittsburg. Connor Cuff threw three first quarter touchdown passes as the Bulldogs scored at least 35 points for the seventh straight regular season game. This week Carthage will face Cornerstone Christian out of San Antonio.