SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Heading into week eight of the Louisiana High School football season, Many continues to hold the top spot and North Desoto remains at two. Calvary moves up a spot from four to three.

Airline makes the biggest jump of the week, moving from six to four. Huntington remains at five, Benton moves up one spot from seven to six. Byrd moves up one spot from eight to seven. Parkway falls five spots from three to eight following their loss to Byrd.

Glenbrook remains unbeaten and remains at number nine. Northwood remains at ten.

Week 1Week 2Week 3Week 4Week 5Week 6Week 7Week 8
1. Many1. C.E. Byrd1. C.E. Byrd1. C.E. Byrd1. Many1. Many1. Many1. Many
2. C.E. Byrd2. Many2. Many2. Many2. C.E. Byrd2. North Desoto2. North Desoto2. North Desoto
3. Captain Shreve3. Captain Shreve3. Captain Shreve3. Captain Shreve3. North Desoto3. Parkway3. Parkway3. Calvary
4. Northwood4. Huntington4. Parkway4. North Desoto4. Parkway4. Calvary4. Calvary4. Airline
5. Huntington5. Calvary5. North Desoto5. Parkway5. Calvary5. North Caddo5. Huntington5. Huntington
6. Calvary6. Parkway6. Calvary6. Calvary6. Captain Shreve6. Huntington6. Airline6. Benton
7. Parkway7. North Caddo7. Huntington7. North Caddo7. North Caddo7. C.E. Byrd7. Benton7. C.E. Byrd
8. Logansport8. Benton8. North Caddo8. Northwood8. Huntington8. Benton8. C.E. Byrd8. Parkway
9. North Caddo9. Northwood9. Northwood9. Benton9. Glenbrook9. Glenbrook9. Glenbrook9. Glenbrook
10. Homer10. North Desoto10. Benton10. Glenbrook10. Northwood10. Airline10. Northwood10. Northwood