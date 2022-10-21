SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Heading into week eight of the Louisiana High School football season, Many continues to hold the top spot and North Desoto remains at two. Calvary moves up a spot from four to three.

Airline makes the biggest jump of the week, moving from six to four. Huntington remains at five, Benton moves up one spot from seven to six. Byrd moves up one spot from eight to seven. Parkway falls five spots from three to eight following their loss to Byrd.



Glenbrook remains unbeaten and remains at number nine. Northwood remains at ten.