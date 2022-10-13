SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Heading into week seven of the Louisiana high school football season spots one through four of the KTAL Power Rankings presented by Signature Care Texarkana remain the same.



Huntington moves up one spot from six to five following North Caddo’s loss to Calvary and the Raiders’ win over Booker T. Washington. Airline makes the biggest jump, moving from ten to six following their win against Captain Shreve. Benton moves up one spot to seven after defeating Natchitoches Central.



Despite falling to Haughton a week ago, Byrd only drops one spot from seven to eight. Glenbrook’s win against Magnolia School of Excellence keeps the Apaches at number nine. Northwood’s win against Evangel brings the Falcons into the top ten after dropping out in week six.



The only team to fall out of the top ten from week six to week seven are the North Caddo Titans.

Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week 7 1. Many 1. C.E. Byrd 1. C.E. Byrd 1. C.E. Byrd 1. Many 1. Many 1. Many 2. C.E. Byrd 2. Many 2. Many 2. Many 2. C.E. Byrd 2. North Desoto 2. North Desoto 3. Captain Shreve 3. Captain Shreve 3. Captain Shreve 3. Captain Shreve 3. North Desoto 3. Parkway 3. Parkway 4. Northwood 4. Huntington 4. Parkway 4. North Desoto 4. Parkway 4. Calvary 4. Calvary 5. Huntington 5. Calvary 5. North Desoto 5. Parkway 5. Calvary 5. North Caddo 5. Huntington 6. Calvary 6. Parkway 6. Calvary 6. Calvary 6. Captain Shreve 6. Huntington 6. Airline 7. Parkway 7. North Caddo 7. Huntington 7. North Caddo 7. North Caddo 7. C.E. Byrd 7. Benton 8. Logansport 8. Benton 8. North Caddo 8. Northwood 8. Huntington 8. Benton 8. C.E. Byrd 9. North Caddo 9. Northwood 9. Northwood 9. Benton 9. Glenbrook 9. Glenbrook 9. Glenbrook 10. Homer 10. North Desoto 10. Benton 10. Glenbrook 10. Northwood 10. Airline 10. Northwood

Each week the KTAL Sports Louisiana Power Rankings are voted on by the three-person KTAL Sports Team of Wesley Boone, John Sartori, and Sam Rothman.