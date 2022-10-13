SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Heading into week seven of the Louisiana high school football season spots one through four of the KTAL Power Rankings presented by Signature Care Texarkana remain the same.

Huntington moves up one spot from six to five following North Caddo’s loss to Calvary and the Raiders’ win over Booker T. Washington. Airline makes the biggest jump, moving from ten to six following their win against Captain Shreve. Benton moves up one spot to seven after defeating Natchitoches Central.

Despite falling to Haughton a week ago, Byrd only drops one spot from seven to eight. Glenbrook’s win against Magnolia School of Excellence keeps the Apaches at number nine. Northwood’s win against Evangel brings the Falcons into the top ten after dropping out in week six.

The only team to fall out of the top ten from week six to week seven are the North Caddo Titans.

Week 1Week 2Week 3Week 4Week 5Week 6Week 7
1. Many1. C.E. Byrd1. C.E. Byrd1. C.E. Byrd1. Many1. Many1. Many
2. C.E. Byrd2. Many2. Many2. Many2. C.E. Byrd2. North Desoto2. North Desoto
3. Captain Shreve3. Captain Shreve3. Captain Shreve3. Captain Shreve3. North Desoto3. Parkway3. Parkway
4. Northwood4. Huntington4. Parkway4. North Desoto4. Parkway4. Calvary4. Calvary
5. Huntington5. Calvary5. North Desoto5. Parkway5. Calvary5. North Caddo5. Huntington
6. Calvary6. Parkway6. Calvary6. Calvary6. Captain Shreve6. Huntington6. Airline
7. Parkway7. North Caddo7. Huntington7. North Caddo7. North Caddo7. C.E. Byrd7. Benton
8. Logansport8. Benton8. North Caddo8. Northwood8. Huntington8. Benton8. C.E. Byrd
9. North Caddo9. Northwood9. Northwood9. Benton9. Glenbrook9. Glenbrook9. Glenbrook
10. Homer10. North Desoto10. Benton10. Glenbrook10. Northwood10. Airline10. Northwood

Each week the KTAL Sports Louisiana Power Rankings are voted on by the three-person KTAL Sports Team of Wesley Boone, John Sartori, and Sam Rothman.