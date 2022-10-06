SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After a week where districts in the Shreveport-Bossier area were turned upside down, as were our KTAL Sports Power Rankings. Byrd loses it’s spot in the top two and Captain Shreve falls out of the top ten for the first time this season. Check out this week’s rankings below.

Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 1. Many 1. C.E. Byrd 1. C.E. Byrd 1. C.E. Byrd 1. Many 1. Many 2. C.E. Byrd 2. Many 2. Many 2. Many 2. C.E. Byrd 2. North Desoto 3. Captain Shreve 3. Captain Shreve 3. Captain Shreve 3. Captain Shreve 3. North Desoto 3. Parkway 4. Northwood 4. Huntington 4. Parkway 4. North Desoto 4. Parkway 4. Calvary 5. Huntington 5. Calvary 5. North Desoto 5. Parkway 5. Calvary 5. North Caddo 6. Calvary 6. Parkway 6. Calvary 6. Calvary 6. Captain Shreve 6. Huntington 7. Parkway 7. North Caddo 7. Huntington 7. North Caddo 7. North Caddo 7. C.E. Byrd 8. Logansport 8. Benton 8. North Caddo 8. Northwood 8. Huntington 8. Benton 9. North Caddo 9. Northwood 9. Northwood 9. Benton 9. Glenbrook 9. Glenbrook 10. Homer 10. North Desoto 10. Benton 10. Glenbrook 10. Northwood 10. Airline North Desoto, Parkway, Calvary, North Caddo, and Huntington reach their highest rankings of the season. Byrd falls five spots from 2 to 7. Benton re-enters the top ten after their win over C.E. Byrd. Airline enters the top ten for the first time this season following their win over Natchitoches Central.