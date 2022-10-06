SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After a week where districts in the Shreveport-Bossier area were turned upside down, as were our KTAL Sports Power Rankings. Byrd loses it’s spot in the top two and Captain Shreve falls out of the top ten for the first time this season. Check out this week’s rankings below.

Week 1Week 2Week 3Week 4Week 5Week 6
1. Many1. C.E. Byrd1. C.E. Byrd1. C.E. Byrd1. Many1. Many
2. C.E. Byrd2. Many2. Many2. Many2. C.E. Byrd2. North Desoto
3. Captain Shreve3. Captain Shreve3. Captain Shreve3. Captain Shreve3. North Desoto3. Parkway
4. Northwood4. Huntington4. Parkway4. North Desoto4. Parkway4. Calvary
5. Huntington5. Calvary5. North Desoto5. Parkway5. Calvary5. North Caddo
6. Calvary6. Parkway6. Calvary6. Calvary6. Captain Shreve6. Huntington
7. Parkway7. North Caddo7. Huntington7. North Caddo7. North Caddo7. C.E. Byrd
8. Logansport8. Benton8. North Caddo8. Northwood8. Huntington8. Benton
9. North Caddo9. Northwood9. Northwood9. Benton9. Glenbrook9. Glenbrook
10. Homer10. North Desoto10. Benton10. Glenbrook10. Northwood10. Airline
North Desoto, Parkway, Calvary, North Caddo, and Huntington reach their highest rankings of the season. Byrd falls five spots from 2 to 7. Benton re-enters the top ten after their win over C.E. Byrd. Airline enters the top ten for the first time this season following their win over Natchitoches Central.