SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After a week where districts in the Shreveport-Bossier area were turned upside down, as were our KTAL Sports Power Rankings. Byrd loses it’s spot in the top two and Captain Shreve falls out of the top ten for the first time this season. Check out this week’s rankings below.
|Week 1
|Week 2
|Week 3
|Week 4
|Week 5
|Week 6
|1. Many
|1. C.E. Byrd
|1. C.E. Byrd
|1. C.E. Byrd
|1. Many
|1. Many
|2. C.E. Byrd
|2. Many
|2. Many
|2. Many
|2. C.E. Byrd
|2. North Desoto
|3. Captain Shreve
|3. Captain Shreve
|3. Captain Shreve
|3. Captain Shreve
|3. North Desoto
|3. Parkway
|4. Northwood
|4. Huntington
|4. Parkway
|4. North Desoto
|4. Parkway
|4. Calvary
|5. Huntington
|5. Calvary
|5. North Desoto
|5. Parkway
|5. Calvary
|5. North Caddo
|6. Calvary
|6. Parkway
|6. Calvary
|6. Calvary
|6. Captain Shreve
|6. Huntington
|7. Parkway
|7. North Caddo
|7. Huntington
|7. North Caddo
|7. North Caddo
|7. C.E. Byrd
|8. Logansport
|8. Benton
|8. North Caddo
|8. Northwood
|8. Huntington
|8. Benton
|9. North Caddo
|9. Northwood
|9. Northwood
|9. Benton
|9. Glenbrook
|9. Glenbrook
|10. Homer
|10. North Desoto
|10. Benton
|10. Glenbrook
|10. Northwood
|10. Airline