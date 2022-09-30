SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – This week’s KTAL Sports Power Rankings has North Desoto continuing their climb into the the top three, while Captain Shreve falls out of the top five. Check out this week’s rankings below.

Week 1Week 2Week 3Week 4Week 5
1. Many1. C.E. Byrd1. C.E. Byrd1. C.E. Byrd1. Many
2. C.E. Byrd2. Many2. Many2. Many2. C.E. Byrd
3. Captain Shreve3. Captain Shreve3. Captain Shreve3. Captain Shreve3. North Desoto
4. Northwood4. Huntington4. Parkway4. North Desoto4. Parkway
5. Huntington5. Calvary5. North Desoto5. Parkway5. Calvary
6. Calvary6. Parkway6. Calvary6. Calvary6. Captain Shreve
7. Parkway7. North Caddo7. Huntington7. North Caddo7. North Caddo
8. Logansport8. Benton8. North Caddo8. Northwood8. Huntington
9. North Caddo9. Northwood9. Northwood9. Benton9. Glenbrook
10. Homer10. North Desoto10. Benton10. Glenbrook10. Northwood
Captain Shreve falls three spots to 6 while Many overtakes C.E. Byrd in our top spot.