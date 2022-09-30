SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – This week’s KTAL Sports Power Rankings has North Desoto continuing their climb into the the top three, while Captain Shreve falls out of the top five. Check out this week’s rankings below.

Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 1. Many 1. C.E. Byrd 1. C.E. Byrd 1. C.E. Byrd 1. Many 2. C.E. Byrd 2. Many 2. Many 2. Many 2. C.E. Byrd 3. Captain Shreve 3. Captain Shreve 3. Captain Shreve 3. Captain Shreve 3. North Desoto 4. Northwood 4. Huntington 4. Parkway 4. North Desoto 4. Parkway 5. Huntington 5. Calvary 5. North Desoto 5. Parkway 5. Calvary 6. Calvary 6. Parkway 6. Calvary 6. Calvary 6. Captain Shreve 7. Parkway 7. North Caddo 7. Huntington 7. North Caddo 7. North Caddo 8. Logansport 8. Benton 8. North Caddo 8. Northwood 8. Huntington 9. North Caddo 9. Northwood 9. Northwood 9. Benton 9. Glenbrook 10. Homer 10. North Desoto 10. Benton 10. Glenbrook 10. Northwood Captain Shreve falls three spots to 6 while Many overtakes C.E. Byrd in our top spot.