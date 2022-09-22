SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Every week during the 2022 season, the KTAL Sports Team will release weekly power rankings for each state in our coverage area. Here’s the KTAL Sports power rankings for our Louisiana teams after week three, heading into week four. Each week the rankings are presented by Signature Care Texarkana.

10. Glenbrook

Last Week: Defeated Delta Charter 56-8. Previously unranked.

For the first time this season Glenbrook enters the top ten. The Apaches are a dark horse to win it all this season after an impressive 3-0 start to the year, outscoring opponents 110 to 28. This week the Apaches get their toughest test of this young season, taking on Class 1A semi-final team from a year ago, Haynesville. The Golden Tornado are off to a 3-0 start as well. The winner will have the inside track to a District 1-1A title.

9. Benton

Last Week: Lost to Newman 54-52. Previously ranked 10th.

Not many teams can be 1-2 and still considered one of the top ten teams in an entire region. Benton has been nothing short of impressive against two of the top offenses any team in the state will face this year. With back-to-back defeats against Texas High and Newman, the Tigers are still averaging over 40 points per contest heading into district play this week against Airline. The Tiger defense and special teams are the only question marks remaining, as Benton has allowed special teams touchdowns in both losses, while giving up over 37 points per game defensively.

8. Northwood

Last Week: Defeated Airline 35-28. Previously ranked 9th.

After falling in their season opener to Benton, the Falcons have recovered nicely with back-to-back 35 point performances against Wossman and Airline. The Falcon secondary will be tested this week against a high-powered Huntington offense in a battle that pits multiple Division I talents against each other in week four. Slow starts are what Northwood will look to overcome. In weeks one and three, the Falcons only scored 7 first half points.

7. North Caddo

Last Week: Defeated Bolton 44-20. Previously ranked 8th.

The Titans continue to do their job and win games. This week will be their toughest test. If they can hang around or even defeat 4A power Neville, the Titans will establish themselves as serious state title contenders. Aiden Brock has thrown for almost as many touchdowns as incompletions. The first-year starter has gone 18-25 for 424 yards and 5 touchdowns this year. Four of those five scores have been hauled in by Nebraska commit Omarion Miller.

6. Calvary

Last Week: Lost to Byrd 14-7. Previously ranked 6th.

The Cavaliers are another team that have been ultra impressive despite their losing record. The team’s two losses both came against 1-5A opponents in matchups that were one score games in the fourth quarter. The quarterback battle between Abram Wardell and Bryce Carpenter has effectively ended after it was reported this week that Carpenter has transferred to Loyola Prep. Wardell has been effective in a limited sample size, completing 11 of 16 passes for 170 yards and 3 touchdowns. He’ll handle the offense for the rest of the year, beginning this week against Wossman.

5. Parkway

Last Week: Defeated Bossier 49-0. Previously ranked 4th.

The Panthers may be the most intriguing team in 1-5A. They’re unbeaten and have been nearly perfect on both sides of the football, defeating opponents by an average of 37 points per game. The only question remaining is if they can continue their dominance once they get into district play. We’ll have our answer on Friday as Haughton hosts the Panthers in the third Brotherton Bowl. The Panther defense hasn’t allowed a point since week one.

4. North Desoto

Last Week: Defeated Loyola Prep 49-7. Previously ranked 5th.

It’s hard to find a team more balanced than North Desoto. The Griffins are led by freshman phenom Luke Delafield and a two-headed running back monster of John Lewis and Brian Banks. The trio have combined for a total of eighteen touchdowns through three games. The Griffins have been nothing short of dominant and have improved week by week. Allowing only seven points against Loyola Prep last week was the first sign the defense may be good enough to turn the Griffins into a state title contender.

3. Captain Shreve

Last Week: Defeated Union Parish 31-21. Previously ranked 3rd.

The Gators posted their most impressive win of 2022 last week against Union Parish, defeating the Farmers 31-21 on the road. Shreve controlled for the majority of the contest, rushing for 185 yards against the 3A runners-up. The Gator air attack looks to be rounding into form after a slow start. Kenyon Terrell tossed two touchdown passes in the win. Up next is what could very well be the District 1-5A championship against Byrd.

2. Many

Last Week: Defeated Haughton 35-3. Previously ranked 2nd.

The Tigers have proven they’re one of the best teams in 5A over the first three weeks of the season. The most impressive part about that is that Many is a 2A team. The Tigers dominated Haughton 35-3 and have yet to allow multiple scores in a single game in 2022. This week top prospect Arch Manning and the Newman Greenies come to town to provide the toughest test for a loaded Many defense so far this season. Jeremiah James has replaced London Williams admirably through three games, rushing for a staggering 683 yards and 10 touchdowns.

1. C.E. Byrd

Last Week: Defeated Calvary 14-7. Previously ranked 1st.

The Yellow Jackets have made it through one of the area’s toughest non-district schedules without a loss. Now the ‘Jackets will look to win a district title for the third consecutive season. That journey will begin Thursday against rival Captain Shreve. Lake Lambert and Dixon Poirier have each rushed for over 200 yards on the young season. Byrd has proven to be anything but one dimensional, with wide receiver Jackson Dufrene already hauling in 7 passes for 137 yards and 2 touchdowns this year.