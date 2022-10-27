SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Heading into week nine of the Louisiana High School football season Many continues to hold the top spot on the verge of another district championship.



North Desoto remains at two, Airline jumps Calvary for the third spot while the Cavs move back to number four. Benton moves up from six to five, Parkway moves from eight to six, making the biggest jump of the week.



At seven Glenbrook arrives at their highest position of the season. Northwood rises two spots to number eight. Homer arrives in the top ten for the first time since the preseason. The North Caddo Titans regain their spot in the power rankings after falling out following Week 6.



Huntington falls out of the top ten. Byrd is out of the top ten for the first time this season.

Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week 7 Week 8 Week 9 1. Many 1. C.E. Byrd 1. C.E. Byrd 1. C.E. Byrd 1. Many 1. Many 1. Many 1. Many 1. Many 2. C.E. Byrd 2. Many 2. Many 2. Many 2. C.E. Byrd 2. North Desoto 2. North Desoto 2. North Desoto 2. North Desoto 3. Captain Shreve 3. Captain Shreve 3. Captain Shreve 3. Captain Shreve 3. North Desoto 3. Parkway 3. Parkway 3. Calvary 3. Airline 4. Northwood 4. Huntington 4. Parkway 4. North Desoto 4. Parkway 4. Calvary 4. Calvary 4. Airline 4. Calvary 5. Huntington 5. Calvary 5. North Desoto 5. Parkway 5. Calvary 5. North Caddo 5. Huntington 5. Huntington 5. Benton 6. Calvary 6. Parkway 6. Calvary 6. Calvary 6. Captain Shreve 6. Huntington 6. Airline 6. Benton 6. Parkway 7. Parkway 7. North Caddo 7. Huntington 7. North Caddo 7. North Caddo 7. C.E. Byrd 7. Benton 7. C.E. Byrd 7. Glenbrook 8. Logansport 8. Benton 8. North Caddo 8. Northwood 8. Huntington 8. Benton 8. C.E. Byrd 8. Parkway 8. Northwood 9. North Caddo 9. Northwood 9. Northwood 9. Benton 9. Glenbrook 9. Glenbrook 9. Glenbrook 9. Glenbrook 9. Homer 10. Homer 10. North Desoto 10. Benton 10. Glenbrook 10. Northwood 10. Airline 10. Northwood 10. Northwood 10. North Caddo

Each week the KTAL Sports Texas Power Rankings are voted on by the three-person KTAL Sports Team of Wesley Boone, John Sartori, and Sam Rothman.