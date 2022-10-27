SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Heading into week nine of the Louisiana High School football season Many continues to hold the top spot on the verge of another district championship.

North Desoto remains at two, Airline jumps Calvary for the third spot while the Cavs move back to number four. Benton moves up from six to five, Parkway moves from eight to six, making the biggest jump of the week.

At seven Glenbrook arrives at their highest position of the season. Northwood rises two spots to number eight. Homer arrives in the top ten for the first time since the preseason. The North Caddo Titans regain their spot in the power rankings after falling out following Week 6.

Huntington falls out of the top ten. Byrd is out of the top ten for the first time this season.

Week 1Week 2Week 3Week 4Week 5Week 6Week 7Week 8Week 9
1. Many1. C.E. Byrd1. C.E. Byrd1. C.E. Byrd1. Many1. Many1. Many1. Many1. Many
2. C.E. Byrd2. Many2. Many2. Many2. C.E. Byrd2. North Desoto2. North Desoto2. North Desoto2. North Desoto
3. Captain Shreve3. Captain Shreve3. Captain Shreve3. Captain Shreve3. North Desoto3. Parkway3. Parkway3. Calvary3. Airline
4. Northwood4. Huntington4. Parkway4. North Desoto4. Parkway4. Calvary4. Calvary4. Airline4. Calvary
5. Huntington5. Calvary5. North Desoto5. Parkway5. Calvary5. North Caddo5. Huntington5. Huntington5. Benton
6. Calvary6. Parkway6. Calvary6. Calvary6. Captain Shreve6. Huntington6. Airline6. Benton6. Parkway
7. Parkway7. North Caddo7. Huntington7. North Caddo7. North Caddo7. C.E. Byrd7. Benton7. C.E. Byrd7. Glenbrook
8. Logansport8. Benton8. North Caddo8. Northwood8. Huntington8. Benton8. C.E. Byrd8. Parkway8. Northwood
9. North Caddo9. Northwood9. Northwood9. Benton9. Glenbrook9. Glenbrook9. Glenbrook9. Glenbrook9. Homer
10. Homer10. North Desoto10. Benton10. Glenbrook10. Northwood10. Airline10. Northwood10. Northwood10. North Caddo

Each week the KTAL Sports Texas Power Rankings are voted on by the three-person KTAL Sports Team of Wesley BooneJohn Sartori, and Sam Rothman.