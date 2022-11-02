SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Heading into the final week of the LHSAA regular season, Many remains at the top spot, followed by North Desoto. Airline remains at three after their win over Parkway.

Calvary and Benton stay put and four and five, Glenbrook rises one spot, the highest of any team this week. The Apaches now sit at six following their win over Homer to capture a district title.

Northwood rises one spot from eight to seven. Byrd re-enters the top ten at number eight following their win over Southwood.

Loyola is in the top ten for the first time this season at number nine. The Flyers upset North Caddo last Friday. Parkway falls from six to ten after a loss to Airline ended their district title hopes.

Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week 7 Week 8 Week 9 Week 10 1. C.E. Byrd 1. C.E. Byrd 1. C.E. Byrd 1. Many 1. Many 1. Many 1. Many 1. Many 1. Many 2. Many 2. Many 2. Many 2. C.E. Byrd 2. North Desoto 2. North Desoto 2. North Desoto 2. North Desoto 2. North Desoto 3. Captain Shreve 3. Captain Shreve 3. Captain Shreve 3. North Desoto 3. Parkway 3. Parkway 3. Calvary 3. Airline 3. Airline 4. Huntington 4. Parkway 4. North Desoto 4. Parkway 4. Calvary 4. Calvary 4. Airline 4. Calvary 4. Calvary 5. Calvary 5. North Desoto 5. Parkway 5. Calvary 5. North Caddo 5. Huntington 5. Huntington 5. Benton 5. Benton 6. Parkway 6. Calvary 6. Calvary 6. Captain Shreve 6. Huntington 6. Airline 6. Benton 6. Parkway 6. Glenbrook 7. North Caddo 7. Huntington 7. North Caddo 7. North Caddo 7. C.E. Byrd 7. Benton 7. C.E. Byrd 7. Glenbrook 7. Northwood 8. Benton 8. North Caddo 8. Northwood 8. Huntington 8. Benton 8. C.E. Byrd 8. Parkway 8. Northwood 8. C.E. Byrd 9. Northwood 9. Northwood 9. Benton 9. Glenbrook 9. Glenbrook 9. Glenbrook 9. Glenbrook 9. Homer 9. Loyola 10. North Desoto 10. Benton 10. Glenbrook 10. Northwood 10. Airline 10. Northwood 10. Northwood 10. North Caddo 10. Parkway

Each week the KTAL Sports Texas Power Rankings are voted on by the three-person KTAL Sports Team of Wesley Boone, John Sartori, and Sam Rothman.