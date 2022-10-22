SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In week nine of the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant, Louisiana hits week eight, while Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma move on to week nine. District championship races begin to take shape across the ArkLaTex. Final scores across the four states can be found below.

LOUISIANA

Huntington 6, North Desoto 48

Natchitoches Central 22, Parkway 37

Benton 78, Haughton 71

Southwood 26, Captain Shreve 29

Red River 0, Winnfield 20

Lakeside 14, Loyola Prep 41

Jonesboro Hodge 0, Many 58

Arcadia 6, Homer 43

Minden 14, Evangel 49

Ringgold 0, Beekman Charter 50

Calvary 56, D’arbonne Woods 7

St. Mary’s 62, Montgomery 0

Lakeview 0, Mansfield 37

Bossier 14, Woodlawn 34

Northwood 49, BTW 6

Glenbrook 48, Plain Dealing 6

C.E. Byrd 28, Airline 48

Logansport 38, Lasalle 0

North Caddo 38, Green Oaks 0

Haynesville 48, Magnolia 6



TEXAS

Center 28, Carthage 64

Hallsville 45, Pine Tree 44

Timpson 25, Joaquin 22

Hawkins 13, Harleton 6

Gilmer 42, North Lamar 6

Redwater 7, Hooks 41

De Kalb 30, Chisum 0

Spring Hill 14, Pittsburg 61

Daingerfield 48, Queen City 12

Cumby 28, Linden Kildare 48

Maud 47, Detroit 6

Atlanta 32, White Oak 15

Harmony 28, Waskom 26

Hughes Springs 34, Elysian Fields 31

Tenaha 20, Cushing 23

Beckville 55, Frankston 0

Mount Pleasant 14, Whitehouse 37

McKinney North 7, Longview 49

Pleasant Grove 42, Liberty-Eylau 15

ARKANSAS

Genoa Central 22, Subiaco Academy 46

Foreman 0, Murfreesboro 54

De Queen 12, Lakeside 35

Horatio 8, Gurdon 35

Arkadelphia 41, Ashdown 12

Hope 0, Camden Fairview 49

Parkview 42, Magnolia 28

Dierks 21, Poyen 20

Nashville 41, Waldron 6

Mineral Springs 6, Mount Ida 35

Prescott 47, Smackover 20

OKLAHOMA

Broken Bow 28, Hilldale 52

Valliant 7, Eufaula 56

Idabel 60, Antlers 14