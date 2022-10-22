SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In week nine of the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant, Louisiana hits week eight, while Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma move on to week nine. District championship races begin to take shape across the ArkLaTex. Final scores across the four states can be found below.
LOUISIANA
Huntington 6, North Desoto 48
Natchitoches Central 22, Parkway 37
Benton 78, Haughton 71
Southwood 26, Captain Shreve 29
Red River 0, Winnfield 20
Lakeside 14, Loyola Prep 41
Jonesboro Hodge 0, Many 58
Arcadia 6, Homer 43
Minden 14, Evangel 49
Ringgold 0, Beekman Charter 50
Calvary 56, D’arbonne Woods 7
St. Mary’s 62, Montgomery 0
Lakeview 0, Mansfield 37
Bossier 14, Woodlawn 34
Northwood 49, BTW 6
Glenbrook 48, Plain Dealing 6
C.E. Byrd 28, Airline 48
Logansport 38, Lasalle 0
North Caddo 38, Green Oaks 0
Haynesville 48, Magnolia 6
TEXAS
Center 28, Carthage 64
Hallsville 45, Pine Tree 44
Timpson 25, Joaquin 22
Hawkins 13, Harleton 6
Gilmer 42, North Lamar 6
Redwater 7, Hooks 41
De Kalb 30, Chisum 0
Spring Hill 14, Pittsburg 61
Daingerfield 48, Queen City 12
Cumby 28, Linden Kildare 48
Maud 47, Detroit 6
Atlanta 32, White Oak 15
Harmony 28, Waskom 26
Hughes Springs 34, Elysian Fields 31
Tenaha 20, Cushing 23
Beckville 55, Frankston 0
Mount Pleasant 14, Whitehouse 37
McKinney North 7, Longview 49
Pleasant Grove 42, Liberty-Eylau 15
ARKANSAS
Genoa Central 22, Subiaco Academy 46
Foreman 0, Murfreesboro 54
De Queen 12, Lakeside 35
Horatio 8, Gurdon 35
Arkadelphia 41, Ashdown 12
Hope 0, Camden Fairview 49
Parkview 42, Magnolia 28
Dierks 21, Poyen 20
Nashville 41, Waldron 6
Mineral Springs 6, Mount Ida 35
Prescott 47, Smackover 20
OKLAHOMA
Broken Bow 28, Hilldale 52
Valliant 7, Eufaula 56
Idabel 60, Antlers 14