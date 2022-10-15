SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In week three of the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant, Louisiana hits week seven, while Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma move on to week eight. District championship races begin to take shape across the ArkLaTex, full scores across the four states can be found below.

LOUISIANA

Byrd 39, Parkway 14.

Many 42, Winnfield 14

Red River 40, Lakeview 6

North Caddo 68, Lakeside 25

Natchitoches Central 30, Captain Shreve 17

Northwood 21, Minden 12

Haynesville 47, Arcadia 18

Logansport 52, Northwood-Lena 0

Prescott 9, Homer 0

North Desoto 37, Evangel 14

Carroll 49, North Webster 7

Magnolia School of Excellence 34, Plain Dealing 12

Benton 56, Southwood 12

Glenbrook 48, Ringgold 15

Mansfield 20, Jonesboro-Hodge 12

Loyola College Prep 47, D’Arbonne Woods 21

St. Mary’s 58, Peabody 6

TEXAS

Longview 42, North Mesquite 19

Carthage 42, Rusk 0

Whitehouse 56, Hallsville 42

Harmony 57, Queen City 0

Redwater 41, Chisum 14

Gilmer 59, Liberty-Eylau 20

Tatum 46, White Oak 14

Hughes Springs 32, New Diana 8

Timpson 70, West Sabine 8

Pleasant Grove 35, Pittsburg 0

De Kalb 61, Prairiland 0

Texas High 42, Marshall 35

Daingerfield 54, Elysian Fields 6

New Boston 50, Paul Pewitt 48

Harleton 21, Big Sandy 18

Maud 48, Cumby 0

Center 63, Van 21

North Lamar 27, Spring Hill 20

Jefferson 16, Atlanta 8

Joaquin 57, San Augustine 0

ARKANSAS

Parkview 40, Arkansas High 7

Genoa Central 38, Marshall (AR) 14

Nashville 28, Ashdown 20

Mount Ida 49, Murfeesboro 14

Camden Fairview 49, De Queen 0

Smackover 50, Horatio 0

Dierks 48, Foreman 22

Lakeside 41, Hope 6

Hot Springs 41, Magnolia 35

Poyen 47, Lafayette County 18

Fouke 20, Gurdon 19

OKLAHOMA

Broken Bow 28, Poteau 14

Valliant 41, Wilburton 28







