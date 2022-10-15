SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In week three of the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant, Louisiana hits week seven, while Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma move on to week eight. District championship races begin to take shape across the ArkLaTex, full scores across the four states can be found below.
LOUISIANA
Byrd 39, Parkway 14.
Many 42, Winnfield 14
Red River 40, Lakeview 6
North Caddo 68, Lakeside 25
Natchitoches Central 30, Captain Shreve 17
Northwood 21, Minden 12
Haynesville 47, Arcadia 18
Logansport 52, Northwood-Lena 0
Prescott 9, Homer 0
North Desoto 37, Evangel 14
Carroll 49, North Webster 7
Magnolia School of Excellence 34, Plain Dealing 12
Benton 56, Southwood 12
Glenbrook 48, Ringgold 15
Mansfield 20, Jonesboro-Hodge 12
Loyola College Prep 47, D’Arbonne Woods 21
St. Mary’s 58, Peabody 6
TEXAS
Longview 42, North Mesquite 19
Carthage 42, Rusk 0
Whitehouse 56, Hallsville 42
Harmony 57, Queen City 0
Redwater 41, Chisum 14
Gilmer 59, Liberty-Eylau 20
Tatum 46, White Oak 14
Hughes Springs 32, New Diana 8
Timpson 70, West Sabine 8
Pleasant Grove 35, Pittsburg 0
De Kalb 61, Prairiland 0
Texas High 42, Marshall 35
Daingerfield 54, Elysian Fields 6
New Boston 50, Paul Pewitt 48
Harleton 21, Big Sandy 18
Maud 48, Cumby 0
Center 63, Van 21
North Lamar 27, Spring Hill 20
Jefferson 16, Atlanta 8
Joaquin 57, San Augustine 0
ARKANSAS
Parkview 40, Arkansas High 7
Genoa Central 38, Marshall (AR) 14
Nashville 28, Ashdown 20
Mount Ida 49, Murfeesboro 14
Camden Fairview 49, De Queen 0
Smackover 50, Horatio 0
Dierks 48, Foreman 22
Lakeside 41, Hope 6
Hot Springs 41, Magnolia 35
Poyen 47, Lafayette County 18
Fouke 20, Gurdon 19
OKLAHOMA
Broken Bow 28, Poteau 14
Valliant 41, Wilburton 28