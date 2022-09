SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In week two of the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant we welcome Louisiana into the mix in week one, while Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma hit week two.

LOUISIANA

Byrd 34, Pleasant Grove 7

Benton 34, Northwood 12

Glenbrook 12, Cedar Creek 6

Many 38, Sam Houston 3

Union Parish 18, Homer 14

Captain Shreve 38, Loyola College Prep 7

Southwood 14, Green Oaks 12

Neville 8, Evangel 0

Haynesville 29, North Webster 28

Lake Charles College Prep 54, Magnolia Charter 6

Abbeville 21, St. Mary’s 7

Haughton 35, Red River 0

Wossman 38, Booker T. Washington 0

D’Arbonne Woods 17, Lakeview 6

Northwood-Lena 38, Ringgold 0

Arcadia 26, Lakeview 12

Natchitoches Central 18, Woodlawn 14

North Caddo 46, Bossier 0

Delta Charter 54, Plain Dealing 8



TEXAS

Longview 48, Marshall 11

Texas High 48, Colleyville 23

Pine Tree 40, Lindale 17

New Boston 54, Queen City 13

Beckville 42, Joaquin 41

Tenaha 12, San Augustine 6

Liberty-Eylau 28, Paris 0

Daingerfield 48, Tatum 35

Mineola 44, Hughes Springs 34

Alba-Golden 38, Linden-Kildare 0

Maud 26, New Diana 16

Hallsville 49, Henderson 35

Center 42, Longview-Spring Hill 0

Carthage 57, Pittsburg 22

Harleton 12, Rivercrest 9

Gilmer 40, Kilgore 26

Atlanta 28, Redwater 0

Cooper 21, Hooks 14

Timpson 52, Jefferson 29

Hawkins 38, James-Bowie 20



ARKANSAS

Arkansas High 47, Dollarway 0

Genoa Central 14, Strong 0

Fouke 33, Mineral Springs 27

Ashdown 45, De Queen 0

Dierks 48, Horatio 12

Nashville 74, Hope 42

Magnolia 49, Crossett 6

Gurdon 42, Foreman 6

Junction City 52, Lafayette County 28

OKLAHOMA

Broken Bow 30, Durant 6

Idabel 26, Kingston 7

Wynnewood 46, Valliant 14