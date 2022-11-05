SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In the final week of the regular season across the ArkLaTex, the playoff picture is complete and district champions are crowned across the four states. Check out all the scores from around the area below.

LOUISIANA

Byrd 34, Natchitoches Central 3

Minden 43, Woodlawn 20

Glenbrook 46, River Oaks 14

Arcadia 56, Plain Dealing 0

North Caddo 52, D’Arbonne Woods 18

Captain Shreve 42, Haughton 7

Northwood 20, North Desoto 19 (Northwood shares district 1-4A championship with North Desoto)

Many 56, Lakeview 0 (Many wins outright district 3-2A championship)

Magnolia School of Excellence 22, Ringgold 0

Calvary 45, Loyola Prep 0 (Calvary wins outright district 1-2A championship)

Benton 28, Parkway 24

Huntington 48, Bossier 0

Mansfield 32, Red River 30

Logansport 54, Montgomery 0

St. Mary’s 55, Northwood-Lena 12 (St. Mary’s wins outright district 3-1A championship)

Airline 42, Southwood 14 (Airline wins outright district 1-5A championship)

Evangel 49, Booker T. Washington 0

Homer 28, Haynesville 27

Lakeside 42, Green Oaks 36





TEXAS

Longview 70, West Mesquite 0

Carthage 41, Van 15

Hallsville 38, Mount Pleasant 8

Daingerfield 48, Harmony 21 (Daingerfield wins outright district championship)

Hooks 41, New Boston 21 (Hooks wins outright district championship)

Beckville 56, Union Grove 28

Liberty-Eylau 43, North Lamar 28

Marshall 42, Whitehouse 17

Center 70, Brownsboro 28

Harleton 38, Ore City 20

Queen City 42, New Diana 36

Pleasant Grove 56, Spring Hill 0

Gilmer 44, Pittsburg 14

Texas High 16, Pine Tree (Texas wins outright district championship)

Paul Pewitt 46, Chisum 12

De Kalb 42, Redwater 14

Tatum 63, Atlanta 27

Waskom 48, Hughes Springs 30

Timpson 44, Garrison 38 (Timpson wins outright district championship)

Tenaha 51, Overton 14

ARKANSAS

Arkansas 36, De Queen 24

Lafayette County 32, Foreman 26

Dierks 38, Mount Ida 22

Magnolia 70, Hope 21

Smackover 46, Fouke 20

Mineral Springs 46, Murfreesboro 0

Nashville 36, Lonoke 35

Prescott 54, Horatio 6

OKLAHOMA

Idabel 24, Eufaula 21 (Idabel wins district championship)