SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On week six of the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant, we had big district matchups and exciting highlights. Check below for scores from your favorite team!

Louisiana

Byrd 28, Benton 63

Evangel 39, Woodlawn 12

Glenbrook 52, Arcadia 20

Lakeview 36, Delta Charter 30

North Caddo 28, West Ouachita 27

Captain Shreve 13, Parkway 25

Northwood 48, Bossier 12

Haynesville 48, Plain Dealing 0

Westgate 77, Magnolia 0

Green Oaks 8, Alexandria 66

Airline 46, Natchitoches Central 0

Huntington 60, Minden 27

Calvary 52, Mansfield 6

Homer 65, Ringgold 8

Haughton 37, Southwood 24

North Desoto 55, Booker T. Washington 6

Logansport 32, Red River 16

Lakeside 34, Lincoln Prep 28



Texas

Texas High 58, Mt. Pleasant 27

Beckville 62, Hawkins 6

Daingerfield 56, Hughes Springs 6

Redwater 31, Paul Pewitt 24

New Boston 12, De Kalb 30

Marshall 41, Hallsville 37

Pine Tree 49, Nacogodoches 14

Waskom 33, Elysian Fields 6

Joaquin 34, Garrison 21

Center 35, Rusk 40

Carthage 69, Brownsboro 13

Timpson 55, San Augustine 6

Hooks 49, Prairiland 14

Arkansas

Camden Fairview 21, Arkansas 8

Fountain Lake 49, Genoa Central 8

DeQueen 0, Parkview 42

Prescott 55, Junction City 20

Mineral Springs 66, Lafayette County 30

Spring Hill 34, Dermott 0

Fouke 49, Horatio 22

Hot Springs 49, Hope 13

Magnolia 55, Lakeside 28

Dierks 39, Murfeesboro 12



Oklahoma

Broken Bow 48, Fort Gibson 24

Idabel 54, Valiant 6