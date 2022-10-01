SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On week six of the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant, we had big district matchups and exciting highlights. Check below for scores from your favorite team!
Louisiana
Byrd 28, Benton 63
Evangel 39, Woodlawn 12
Glenbrook 52, Arcadia 20
Lakeview 36, Delta Charter 30
North Caddo 28, West Ouachita 27
Captain Shreve 13, Parkway 25
Northwood 48, Bossier 12
Haynesville 48, Plain Dealing 0
Westgate 77, Magnolia 0
Green Oaks 8, Alexandria 66
Airline 46, Natchitoches Central 0
Huntington 60, Minden 27
Calvary 52, Mansfield 6
Homer 65, Ringgold 8
Haughton 37, Southwood 24
North Desoto 55, Booker T. Washington 6
Logansport 32, Red River 16
Lakeside 34, Lincoln Prep 28
Texas
Texas High 58, Mt. Pleasant 27
Beckville 62, Hawkins 6
Daingerfield 56, Hughes Springs 6
Redwater 31, Paul Pewitt 24
New Boston 12, De Kalb 30
Marshall 41, Hallsville 37
Pine Tree 49, Nacogodoches 14
Waskom 33, Elysian Fields 6
Joaquin 34, Garrison 21
Center 35, Rusk 40
Carthage 69, Brownsboro 13
Timpson 55, San Augustine 6
Hooks 49, Prairiland 14
Arkansas
Camden Fairview 21, Arkansas 8
Fountain Lake 49, Genoa Central 8
DeQueen 0, Parkview 42
Prescott 55, Junction City 20
Mineral Springs 66, Lafayette County 30
Spring Hill 34, Dermott 0
Fouke 49, Horatio 22
Hot Springs 49, Hope 13
Magnolia 55, Lakeside 28
Dierks 39, Murfeesboro 12
Oklahoma
Broken Bow 48, Fort Gibson 24
Idabel 54, Valiant 6