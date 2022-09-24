SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On week five of the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant, we had big district matchups and exciting highlights. Check below for scores from your favorite team!

Louisiana

Parkway 17, Haughton 14

Airline 75, Benton 59

Nat. Central 27, Southwood 0

BTW 8, Woodlawn 38

North Desoto 40, Minden 12

Bossier 14, Evangel 39

Haynesville 47, Glenbrook 56

Newman 17, Many 25

Mansfield 8, Logansport 52

Loyola 9, Red River 7

Arcadia 34, Bolton 21

LaSalle 6, Lakeview 28

Homer 47, Magnolia 0

Ringgold 36, Plain Dealing 34

North Caddo 24, Neville 50

Peabody 18, Green Oaks 13

St. Mary 42, DeQuincy 14

Calvary 52, Wossman 20

Huntington 28, Northwood 20

Byrd 25, Captain Shreve 20



Texas

Bullard 7, Carthage 56

Liberty-Eylau 6, Sulphur Springs 24

Pleasant Grove 30, Paris 14

Longview SH 28, Grace Community 40

Lancaster 13, Longview 21

Pine Tree 7, Marshall 36

Pittsburg 12, Anna 47

Brook Hill 28, Atlanta 35

Hallsville 31, Texas 56

Shelbyville 20, Joaquin 67

Canton 0, Center 52

Waskom 35, New Diana 14

Tenaha 14, De Kalb 65

Queen City 10, Elysian Fields 49

Harmony 60, Hughes Springs 34

Hooks 57, Paul Pewitt 40

Beckville 56, Hawkins 0

Overton 26, Linden-Kildare 28

Grapeland 6, Timpson 67

Harleton 12, Frankston 16

Redwater 14, New Boston 29



Arkansas

Arkansas 8, Magnolia 41

Hope 45, De Queen 19

Arkadelphia 49, Nashville 12

Foreman 20, Mineral Springs 60

Waldron 0, Ashdown 49

Lafayette County 8, Dierks 39

Junction City 12, Fouke 13

Murfreesboro 0, Poyen 36

Prescott 42, Gurdon 7



Oklahoma

Idabel 35, Hugo 7

Heavener 21, Valliant 24

Madill 33, Broken Bow 34