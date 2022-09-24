SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On week five of the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant, we had big district matchups and exciting highlights. Check below for scores from your favorite team!
Louisiana
Parkway 17, Haughton 14
Airline 75, Benton 59
Nat. Central 27, Southwood 0
BTW 8, Woodlawn 38
North Desoto 40, Minden 12
Bossier 14, Evangel 39
Haynesville 47, Glenbrook 56
Newman 17, Many 25
Mansfield 8, Logansport 52
Loyola 9, Red River 7
Arcadia 34, Bolton 21
LaSalle 6, Lakeview 28
Homer 47, Magnolia 0
Ringgold 36, Plain Dealing 34
North Caddo 24, Neville 50
Peabody 18, Green Oaks 13
St. Mary 42, DeQuincy 14
Calvary 52, Wossman 20
Huntington 28, Northwood 20
Byrd 25, Captain Shreve 20
Texas
Bullard 7, Carthage 56
Liberty-Eylau 6, Sulphur Springs 24
Pleasant Grove 30, Paris 14
Longview SH 28, Grace Community 40
Lancaster 13, Longview 21
Pine Tree 7, Marshall 36
Pittsburg 12, Anna 47
Brook Hill 28, Atlanta 35
Hallsville 31, Texas 56
Shelbyville 20, Joaquin 67
Canton 0, Center 52
Waskom 35, New Diana 14
Tenaha 14, De Kalb 65
Queen City 10, Elysian Fields 49
Harmony 60, Hughes Springs 34
Hooks 57, Paul Pewitt 40
Beckville 56, Hawkins 0
Overton 26, Linden-Kildare 28
Grapeland 6, Timpson 67
Harleton 12, Frankston 16
Redwater 14, New Boston 29
Arkansas
Arkansas 8, Magnolia 41
Hope 45, De Queen 19
Arkadelphia 49, Nashville 12
Foreman 20, Mineral Springs 60
Waldron 0, Ashdown 49
Lafayette County 8, Dierks 39
Junction City 12, Fouke 13
Murfreesboro 0, Poyen 36
Prescott 42, Gurdon 7
Oklahoma
Idabel 35, Hugo 7
Heavener 21, Valliant 24
Madill 33, Broken Bow 34