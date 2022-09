SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On week four of the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant, we had big pre-district matchups and exciting highlights. Check below for scores from your favorite team!

Louisiana

Cpt. Shreve 31, Union Parish 21

Bossier 0, Parkway 49

Airline 28, Northwood 35

Benton 52, Newman 54

Carroll 40, Southwood 12

Haughton 3, Many 35

ASH 54, Nat Central 6

Woodlawn 8, Red River 39

Huntington 12, Neville 49

Loyola 7, North Desoto 49

Westgate 37, Evangel 21

Minden 29, North Webster 27

Delta Charter 8, Glenbrook 56

Logansport 46, Peabody 13

OCS 27, Mansfield 20

Lincoln Prep 0, Arcadia 44

Lakeview 38, Northwood Lena 6

Homer 49, General Trass 24

Plain Dealing 6, Lakeside 46

Ringgold 14, Tensas 28

Magnolia 6, East Iberville 51

North Caddo 44, Bolton 20

Holy Savior Menard 7, St. Mary 35

Calvary 7, Byrd 14



Texas

Carthage 45, Marshall 7

Tyler-Legacy 3, Texas High 27

Pleasant Grove 63, Frisco Memorial 28

Jacksonville 31, Pine Tree 21

Longview 56, Lufkin 7

Independence 24, Pittsburg 13

Longview SH 28, Brownsboro 49

Gilmer 31, Lindale 23

Troup 60, Paul Pewitt 56

Harmony 33, De Kalb 47

Atlanta 14, Liberty-Eylau 16

Hallsville 20, Kilgore 41

Center 65, Daingerfield 44

Waskom 14, Timpson 40

Clarksville 7, Queen City 44

Hughes Springs 35, Jefferson 24

Elysian Fields 19, Beckville 51

Hawkins 0, Hooks 40

Linden-Kildare 12, Union Grove 14

Tenaha 45, Arp 66

New Diana 7, Redwater 14

Maud 13, Harelton 41

Arkansas

Genoa Central 48, Cutter-Morning Star 16

Hope 20, Prescott 63

Foreman 22, Fouke 57

Nashville 27, Charleston 19

Ashdown 33, Idabel 27

Magnolia 21, Wynne 7

Drew Central 48, Lafayette County 18

Dierks 46, Conway Christian 29

Mineral Springs 48, Bearden 6

Murfreesboro 13, Gurdon 18