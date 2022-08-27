SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On the first Friday Night Blitz of the season we kick things off in Texas and Arkansas and showcase jamboree action in Louisiana.
TEXAS
Carthage 45, Kilgore 10
Longview 36, McKinney-Boyd 10
Lone Star 38, Texas High 33
Liberty-Eylau 26, Henderson 22
Daingerfield 14, Gladewater 13
Timpson 53, Beckville 22
Tenaha 50, West Sabine 38
Marshall 40, Tyler 29
Hallsville 44, Terrell 41
Queen City 38, Rivercrest 28
Hooks 17, Harmony 14
Maud 28, Hawkins 20
Mount Pleasant 22, Pittsburg 16
Center 44, Tatum 42
Van 28, Pine Tree 14
Jefferson 43, New Boston 0
Winnsboro 51, Paul Pewitt 29
Ore City 13, Linden-Kildare 7
James Bowie 14, Como-Pickton 8
Longview-Spring Hill 44, Sabine 34
Atlanta 27, Elysian Fields 2
Waskom 36, Redwater 10
Garrison 35, Hughes Springs 30
Joaquin 48, Arp 14
Carlisle 31, Harleton 0
Gilmer 51, Chapel Hill 27
ARKANSAS
Watson Chapel 48, Arkansas 0
Horatio 34, Foreman 32
Dierks 29, Fouke 27
Mineral Springs 45, Jessieville 30
Mena 16, De Queen 14
Ashdown 28, Hamburg 13
Prescott 47, Bismarck 28
Magnolia 35, Nashville 27
Gurdon 55, Lafayette County 20
OKLAHOMA
McAlestar 34, Broken Bow 24