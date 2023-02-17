SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Southwood Junior Jeremiah Evans was honored at halftime of Friday’s matchup against Natchitoches Central for recording 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in his high school career as the Cowboys defeated the Chiefs 59-40, finishing the year a perfect 13-0 in league play. A full list of the area’s district champions can be found below.

1-5A: Southwood (13-0)

1-4A: Bossier (7-0)

1-2A: Calvary Baptist (5-0)

1-1A: Ringgold (12-0)

3-1A: St. Mary’s and Northwood-Lena (7-1)

1-B: Doyline (5-0)

3-B: Zwolle 7-0)

1-C: Gibsland-Coleman (4-0)

The LHSAA Boys Basketball Playoff brackets will be revealed on Monday.