JEFFERSON, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – Hughes Springs scored the first and only 18 points of the first half on Thursday night against Jefferson.

When the second half began, the Bulldogs scored the first 35 points of the second half to take a 35-18 lead, ultimately defeating the Mustangs 35-24.

Jefferson moves to 3-1 on the year, Hughes Springs falls to 0-4. The Bulldogs will face Centerville next week, the Mustangs will face Harmony.