JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — At Jefferson High School, they call him “the beast,” and on Friday night Kamran Williams showed us why.

Williams put up video game-like numbers in a win over New Boston, and that performance earned him the Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week.

Head coach Antwain Jimmerson described the junior running back, saying, “He’s always happy, he’s just a great kid.”

The Bulldogs put everyone on notice with a 41-0 win to open the season, and Williams had one of those games he’ll remember for the rest of his life. With his 338-yard rushing performance and four touchdowns on Friday night, he said he knew pretty quickly it was going to be a night to remember.

Williams explained, “The first play when we got 20 plus yards on the first carry, I knew it was going to be a good day.”

Despite averaging nearly 19 yards per carry, Williams wants to give all the credit to his teammates, saying the Bulldogs have the best offensive line in 3A.

“My job was easy, anybody could have done what I did,” added the running back. Coach Jimmerson noted how impressive William’s character is after hearing him say that “Football especially is such a team sport, everyone around you is very important. You got to have guys that block, and you have to have a guy to hand it to you. For him to notice those guys says a lot about his character.”

That team first mindset could lead Jefferson to a highly successful season.

“We’ve got 33 players and from player number 1 to player number 33, we’re all tight. We all like playing with each other, every day is special,” explained Willaims.

Coach Jimmerson fully believes the junior standout is destined for major college football, but Williams is talking more about team goals than personal ones.

“A lot of people didn’t think this team was going to be good. We all knew what we had but we’re just ready to show everybody else,” said the running back.

When thinking about being recognized as the Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week, Williams describes it as, “Pretty special, to know people see that I’m doing pretty good. Getting credit, feels good.”

Kamran Williams will now be eligible for the Marketplace Chevy Athlete of the Year Award, which comes with a $2500 school. The Athlete of the Year Banquet will take place in May 2024.